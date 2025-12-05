The busy start to December continues at pace in the Premier League, where teams are set for their third game in a week.

Man City and Aston Villa are the two sides gunning to make it three wins in three – though the latter may struggle given they're hosting leaders Arsenal.

Bournemouth, Burnley and Wolves are at risk of suffering three defeats in a week and are up against teams chasing the European spots.

Top-flight managers are not the only ones who have had to work in overdrive as a result of the fixture congestion.

Each week, RadioTimes.com Sport duo Michael Potts and Ned Holmes will offer their Premier League predictions, including their selections for Upset of the Week, because football isn't played on paper after all.

It's a full house again. How many picks will they get right in Matchweek 15?

Premier League predictions this weekend – Matchweek 15

Saturday 6th December 2025

Aston Villa v Arsenal (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1

NH: Arsenal 3-1 win. I'm still not totally convinced by Aston Villa despite their impressive recent form and Arsenal have looked a class above the rest of the Premier League this season. The latter should continue at Villa Park.

I'm still not totally convinced by Aston Villa despite their impressive recent form and Arsenal have looked a class above the rest of the Premier League this season. The latter should continue at Villa Park. MP: 2-2 draw. I can see goals in this one. Arsenal are without most of their usual rearguard while Villa conceded three to Brighton during midweek. Tired legs and lofty ambitions could lead to a frantic afternoon at Villa Park.

Bournemouth v Chelsea (3pm) Not televised

NH: Chelsea 2-1 win. The midweek defeat at Leeds showed Chelsea are not the finished article and vulnerable without Moises Caicedo. Even so, with Cole Palmer back, they should have enough to beat a Bournemouth side that have gone off the boil.

The midweek defeat at Leeds showed Chelsea are not the finished article and vulnerable without Moises Caicedo. Even so, with Cole Palmer back, they should have enough to beat a Bournemouth side that have gone off the boil. MP: Chelsea 2-0 win. Every time expectations are raised at Chelsea, they throw it away. Naturally, they'll follow up their defeat to Leeds with a confident victory against a Bournemouth team tumbling out of form.

Man City v Sunderland (3pm) Not televised

NH: 4-2 Man City win. Something is a little off at Man City and Sunderland continue to impress but for me, the Black Cats don't have the firepower to keep pace in what could be an end-to-end contest at the Etihad.

Something is a little off at Man City and Sunderland continue to impress but for me, the Black Cats don't have the firepower to keep pace in what could be an end-to-end contest at the Etihad. MP: 1-1 draw. UPSET OF THE WEEK. Sunderland were disappointed to leave Anfield with a point during midweek. Read that sentence again. Slowly. We're almost halfway through the season and the Black Cats still look remarkably organised. Their physicality will cause problems at the Etihad.

Everton v Nottingham Forest (3pm) Not televised

NH: 1-1 draw. This might not be one for the neutrals. Neither manager is afraid of setting up their side to frustrate and though there is attacking quality in their ranks, keeping things tight is likely to be the order of the day.

This might not be one for the neutrals. Neither manager is afraid of setting up their side to frustrate and though there is attacking quality in their ranks, keeping things tight is likely to be the order of the day. MP: 1-0 Everton. David Moyes's men haven't settled into a rhythm, but they are going in the right direction. This one probably won't be a classic as Sean Dyche returns to his former team.

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche returns to face former club Everton. Sean Dyche. Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham v Brentford (3pm) Not televised

NH: 2-2 draw. Brentford have been outstanding this season and will be raring to prove a point against their former boss. Thomas Frank's side showed some fight to battle back against Newcastle but their issues remain unsolved.

Brentford have been outstanding this season and will be raring to prove a point against their former boss. Thomas Frank's side showed some fight to battle back against Newcastle but their issues remain unsolved. MP: 2-1 Tottenham. Four managers are facing a former club in the Premier League this weekend – Unai Emery, Sean Dyche, Eddie Howe – but none are under the same pressure as Thomas Frank to record a result. You simply don't know what to expect from Spurs right now, but Frank will know what Brentford are coming to attack them with.

Newcastle v Burnley (3pm) Not televised

NH: 3-0 Newcastle win. Danger signs at Burnley, who are treading water while the rest of the teams down the bottom make progress. A visit to Newcastle is a tough ask for any Premier League club and will be too much for the Clarets.

Danger signs at Burnley, who are treading water while the rest of the teams down the bottom make progress. A visit to Newcastle is a tough ask for any Premier League club and will be too much for the Clarets. MP: 1-0 Newcastle. Newcastle need a no-drama win-to-nil to steady themselves in this massive December slate of fixtures. Thankfully for them, Burnley have lost their cutting edge and are sinking like a stone.

Leeds United v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 2-1 Liverpool win. Can Leeds follow up their brilliant win over Chelsea when wobbling Liverpool visit? It's a no from me. The Reds are improving while the Whites rode their luck at Elland Road in midweek.

Can Leeds follow up their brilliant win over Chelsea when wobbling Liverpool visit? It's a no from me. The Reds are improving while the Whites rode their luck at Elland Road in midweek. MP: 1-1 draw. Elland Road will be rocking for this one – and the Liverpool players won't like it. They looked jaded during midweek and the last thing tired bodies want to experience is a bear pit atmosphere against a team brimming with fresh impetus.

Sunday 7th December 2025

Brighton v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 2-0 Brighton win . There is no doubting the improvements that West Ham have made under Nuno Espirito Santo and their draw at Man Utd was deserved but the Amex is a harder place to visit than Old Trafford at the moment and Brighton are a more complete opponent.

. There is no doubting the improvements that West Ham have made under Nuno Espirito Santo and their draw at Man Utd was deserved but the Amex is a harder place to visit than Old Trafford at the moment and Brighton are a more complete opponent. MP: 1-1 draw. West Ham are no longer bankers to get beat during any given weekend. Nuno Espírito Santo is setting them up well and Jarrod Bowen has been playing very well despite not reaping the rewards. Brighton have an off-day in them.

Fulham v Crystal Palace (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 1-0 Crystal Palace win. Fulham's four-goal return in midweek feels more like an anomaly than the start of a purple patch and Crystal Palace are so effective in games like this away from home. If the Eagles go ahead early, I can't see the hosts responding.

Fulham's four-goal return in midweek feels more like an anomaly than the start of a purple patch and Crystal Palace are so effective in games like this away from home. If the Eagles go ahead early, I can't see the hosts responding. MP: 0-0 draw. This has the hallmarks of a 'last on Match of the Day' game. Palace's mean defence is more than a match for Fulham's attacking ranks despite their mad midweek exploits against Manchester City.

Monday 8th December 2025

Wolves v Man Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 1-0 Wolves win. UPSET OF THE WEEK. Crises are never far away at Man Utd, whose performances have been disjointed recently. With Wolves improving under Rob Edwards, the hosts' first win of the season may come at home against the Red Devils.

Crises are never far away at Man Utd, whose performances have been disjointed recently. With Wolves improving under Rob Edwards, the hosts' first win of the season may come at home against the Red Devils. MP: 2-0 Man Utd. Wolves are rubbish.

