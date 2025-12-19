The Premier League continues to forge a path to the Christmas fixture pile-up with a final round of matches before the big day.

Aston Villa face Manchester United in the big clash of the weekend, while Saturday features a few tantalising match-ups including Tottenham versus Liverpool and Everton against Arsenal.

Each week, RadioTimes.com Sport duo Michael Potts and Ned Holmes will offer their Premier League predictions, including their selections for Upset of the Week, because football isn't played on paper after all.

How many picks will they get right in Matchweek 17?

Premier League predictions this weekend – Matchweek 17

Saturday 20th December 2025

Newcastle v Chelsea (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1

NH: 2-1 Chelsea win. Winning away at St James' Park is not easy but the Blues have the firepower to make the most of Newcastle's defensive absences. The hosts have not been able to bully teams as effectively this season and they may well come off second best.

MP: 2-1 Chelsea win. Newcastle are playing a lot of matches at the moment and injuries are taking their toll. The Magpies are without three of their back four from last weekend's derby defeat and Chelsea could exploit the gaps.

Bournemouth v Burnley (3pm) Not televised

NH: 3-1 Bournemouth win. Monday's trip to Old Trafford may prove just what Bournemouth needed to get their attacking mojo back. There are still defensive gaps but expect the Cherries to end their long wait for a victory against struggling Burnley.

MP: 1-0 Bournemouth win. It feels like a long time ago since Bournemouth were the hottest property in the Premier League and Burnley were making a name for themselves. Both are floundering, but the Cherries surely take this opportunity to end their barren streak.

Brighton v Sunderland (3pm) Not televised

NH: 2-0 Brighton win. Sunderland's AFCON absences are going to hit them hard, particularly away at the Amex against an impressive, if inconsistent, Brighton. The Seagulls tend to do their best work at home and Saturday may be no different.

MP: 1-1 draw. Brighton are inconsistent and Sunderland have waved goodbye to six AFCON-bound players, meaning this is one of the least predictable matches of the round. Each team would probably be satisfied with a point.

Man City v West Ham (3pm) Not televised

NH: 3-0 Man City win. There has been a different, ominous, energy surrounding Man City in recent weeks. A victory would send Pep Guardiola's side top, if only for a few hours, and it feels like West Ham are going to get both barrels.

MP: 4-0 Man City win. This just feels like one of those matches for City. They'll turn up, decide the score, execute their plan and sail off into the sunset. West Ham's defence remains cause for concern, not ideal when facing Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki.

Wolves v Brentford (3pm) Not televised

NH: 1-0 Brentford win. Given the strength of the opposition, I'm not reading too much into Brentford's four-game winless run. Wolves have shown signs of improvement recently but the signs point to a classic 1-0 away win for the Bees.

MP: 0-0 draw. It feels like 'now or never' time for Wolves was about a month ago, but failure to make a dent in this one would surely extinguish the few remaining embers of hope. Brentford are slowing down and could present an opportunity, but where are the goals going to come from Wolves?

Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 3-1 Liverpool win. It's got all the makings of a lung-buster – even for the fans watching. Players piling forward, lots of chances, and a costly mistake or two. Liverpool are the better team and that will be reflected on the scoreline.

MP: 2-2 draw. This one could get messy. Two chaotic teams should produce an entertaining game, if not particularly encouraging for either set of fans. Hugo Ekitike is bang in form, but with Spurs... you just never know what you're going to get – for better or for worse.

Everton v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event

NH: 1-1 draw. UPSET OF THE WEEK. Sorry Arsenal fans, the final Saturday before Christmas might prove a frustrating one. David Moyes knows how to make his side hard to beat and they've now got some weapons going forward as well. Jordan Pickford will have a stormer and ensure the Gunners aren't top on the big day.

MP: 2-1 Arsenal win. Everton have really established themselves under David Moyes. They've settled into their new home nicely and become a bit of a force to be reckoned with. Arsenal still face defensive injury worries, but should have enough to grind out another valuable three points.

Leeds United v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 2-0 Crystal Palace win. Oliver Glasner rang the changes for Thursday's Conference League clash and though Crystal Palace are now heading to the play-offs, the Eagles boss should get his rewards at Elland Road. Leeds have taken points off some top teams of late but Palace have the best away record in the Premier League for a reason.

MP: 2-1 Leeds win. UPSET OF THE WEEK. As with Newcastle, matches played must take their toll on Palace at some stage. They played in the Conference League on Thursday night and they're back to business already with a Carabao Cup quarter-final to come. Leeds, brimming with intensity, could have too much here.

Sunday 21st December 2025

Aston Villa v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 3-2 Man Utd win. Barnstormer alert. Both teams concede and create plenty of chances, which should make Sunday's sole Premier League offering something special. Aston Villa are on a remarkable run but the Red Devils are full of surprises.

MP: 3-1 Aston Villa win. It's easy to dunk on Manchester United these days, but my prediction is simply based on Aston Villa's quality at the moment. They concede chances, but they take more than they dish out. A week of rest will have done them good as well.

Monday 22nd December 2025

Fulham v Nottingham Forest (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 1-1 draw. The final Premier League game before Christmas may not be one for the history books. Fulham and Nottingham Forest have been growing in confidence of late but, in a hectic festive period, you feel both managers will make not losing their first priority.

MP: 0-0 draw. It'll take a brave neutral to tune in for all 90 minutes of this one. If you remove the four goals Fulham inexplicably netted against Manchester City, only Wolves have scored fewer than these two. Three key Fulham players have gone to AFCON, so this could be a cagey affair.

