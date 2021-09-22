Premier League hospitality package deals: get premium seats for less

After a difficult 2020/21 season, football fans are finally back – and so is the scramble for tickets.

Virtual live streams have proved there’s nothing quite like being there in person – even if bagging the good seats does come at a price – but we’ve found the very best package deals for less.

So for those who like to enjoy a win in padded seats or drown their sorrows with complimentary food and drink, some of October’s biggest games can now be enjoyed in style without quite breaking the bank.

See below for the best October 2021 Premier hospitality package deals.

Premier League hospitality package deals and vouchers for October 2021

The following deals will present you with vouchers – however they are not acceptable for entry, as you must email bookings@travelconnectiononline.net within 48 hours of purchase in order to exchange your vouchers for tickets.

Tickets will then be emailed to you ahead of match day and will guarantee entrance to the stadium.

2nd October: Chelsea vs Southampton £180

The Chelsea vs Southampton hospitality package includes the following at Stamford Bridge:

Under The Bridge lounge entry

Padded seat in the Westview Lounge

Welcome drink

Access to a complimentary bar

Drinks voucher for the West Stand public concourse at half time

Chelsea gift bag

Match programme

Pre-match hot and cold bowl food

Access to the UTB signature hot food station

Pre-match appearance from Chelsea legends (subject to availability)

2nd October: Leeds vs Watford £145

The Centenary Pavilion hospitality package at Elland Road includes:

Padded match seat in East Stand upper tier

Pre-match 3-course meal with a complimentary bar

Official match day programme and team sheet

Entertainment and pre-match build-up featuring local bands and artists

Appearances from former Leeds United players with a post-match analysis

One complimentary drink during the post-match analysis

2nd October: Manchester United vs Everton £150

The Manchester United vs Everton match takes place at Old Trafford Stadium and offers a choice of two hospitality packages.

The Academy Ticket costs £150 and includes:

North East Quadrant padded seating ticket with access to The Academy lounge

Burger and fries (or similar)

Match program

Dedicated entrance for ticket holders

Betting facilities

The International Ticket costs £195 and includes:

Padded behind goal seating with access to the International Suite lounge

Dining facilities

Betting facilities

Match program

3rd October: Crystal Palace vs Leicester £151

The Crystal Palace vs Leicester hospitality package at Selhurst Park includes:

A White Horse Lane Stand box ticket located directly above the goal

Pre-match 2-course meal served in the box

Complimentary beers, house wine, and soft drinks

3rd October: Liverpool vs Man City £295

The Liverpool vs Man City hospitality package at Anfield stadium includes:

Executive seat in the Upper Centenary Stand

Pre-match hot and cold buffet served in the Premier Lounge

Half-time and full-time refreshments (tea/coffee)

Match day programme

16th October: Manchester City vs Burnley from £70

The Manchester City vs Burnley match takes place at Etihad stadium and comes with the choice of two hospitality package deals.

The 93:20 Lounge ticket costs £70 and includes:

Seat at the long side/curve location

Access to the 93:20 lounge and food outlets

Match program

The Citizens hospitality ticket costs £215 and includes:

Seat in the middle tier

3-course buffet in the Citizens lounge

Complimentary beer, wines, and soft drinks

Match day program

18th October: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace £79

The Club Level lounge ticket at Emirates Stadium includes:

Lounge Access

A padded seat in the middle ring of the stadium

Match programme

Complimentary half-time drinks

Access to the Arsenal Football Club Museum seven days either side of the match

£5 voucher for the club shop or kiosks

20th October: Man United vs Atalanta £100

The only remaining Man Utd vs Atalanta hospitality package at Old Trafford includes:

North West Executive Quadrant padded seating ticket with access to the Kit Room lounge

Burger and fries (or similar)

Match programme

Dedicated entrance for ticket holders

Betting facilities

23rd October: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle £151

The Crystal Palace vs Newcastle hospitality package at Selhurst Park includes:

White Horse Lane Stand box ticket located above the goal

Pre-match 2-course meal served in the box

Complimentary beers, house wine, and soft drinks

23rd October: Leeds vs Wolverhampton £181

The Centenary Pavilion hospitality package at Elland Road includes:

Padded match seat in East Stand upper tier

Pre-match 3-course meal with a complimentary bar

Official match day programme and team sheet

Entertainment and pre-match build-up featuring local bands and artists

Appearances from former Leeds United players with a post-match analysis

One complimentary drink during the post-match analysis

30th October: Spurs vs Man United from £250

The Spurs vs Man United match takes place at Tottenham Hotspur stadium and offers the choice between two hospitality package deals.

Travel Club Lounge Corner packages costs £250 and includes:

Padded tier three seat in blocks 312-313

Pre-match grazing menu buffet served in the Stadium Lounge

Complimentary half-time drink

Travel Club Lounge Halfway Line costs £375 and includes:

Padded seat in blocks 02-03

Pre-match grazing menu buffet served in the Stadium Lounge

Complimentary half-time drink

30th October: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace from £75

The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match takes place at Etihad Stadium and offers the choice between two hospitality package deals.

93:20 Lounge ticket costs £75 and includes:

Seat at the long side/curve location

Access to the 93:20 lounge and food outlets

Match programme

Citizens hospitality ticket costs £265 and includes:

Seat in the middle tier

3-course buffet served in the Citizens lounge

Complimentary beer, wines and soft drinks

Match day programme

Football hospitality ticket FAQs

Will hospitality vouchers be acceptable for entry?

NO – the above deals will present you with a voucher, then you must email bookings@travelconnectiononline.net within 48 hours of purchase to exchange your vouchers for tickets. Tickets will then be emailed to you ahead of matchday and will be accepted for entry.

Are Premier League hospitality vouchers refundable?

Sadly not – once purchased vouchers are non-refundable unless the game is cancelled, postponed or played behind closed doors. So while you need to get in quick as these hospitality packages sell out fast, make sure you are 100% sure of your decision ahead of purchase.

Is there a dress code?

This perhaps goes without saying – but no away colours are permitted! So if you’re an opposition supporter after a hospitality package you might be better off waiting until your team is playing on home turf.

Many clubs will not accept attire displaying offensive language or imagery either – make sure to check your club’s rules regarding appearance.

What are the Premier League rules regarding Covid-19?

The Premier League introduced matchday protocols at the start of the 2021/22 season, which includes match-going fans having to show that they have been fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test in the last 48 hours.

Fans can get their National Health Service COVID-19 pass from the NHS app or website.

However the COVID-19 situation is liable to change at any time, and fans are advised to check their club’s rules and entry requirements as well as government guidelines.

Are children welcome in hospitality packages?

The majority of the hospitality packages state that children and families are welcome, though make sure to double-check your package terms and conditions before purchasing.

Can I combine the hospitality package deal with another offer?

Sadly not – the hospitality package deals cannot be used with any offer, including cashback.

Are tickets only valid for a single match?

Yes – none of the included perks can be rolled over for future visit either.

What are the best stadiums for hospitality?

Obviously the best experience will come from watching your favoured team from their own stadium – but for those after a truly exquisite hospitality service as well as quality football, then Manchester City’s Eitihad Stadium, Liverpool’s Anfield and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium have all been recent finalists for Best Football Club Hospitality at the Football Business Awards.

However you might have to the Championship League for the very best – the most recent winner in 2019 was Fulham’s Craven Cottage.

How do you get general tickets for Premier League fixtures?

Premier League tickets can notoriously be difficult to get hold of – especially with crowd capacity limits – but the easiest and most obvious route is to buy them directly from the club.

The best way to secure tickets for a game is to be a season ticket holder who gets priority access to tickets. Paid club members are then next in line for tickets, with any remaining seats then going on sale to the general public.

However matches involving big teams often never make it to the public sale stage – which is where hospitality packages come in. If you’re willing to spend the money you’ll get access to matches that non-club members never get a chance to see, and in serious comfort too.

If not, the only other options are to buy away team tickets (gasp!) or to purchase tickets from official third-party websites, though make sure to watch out for ticket touts. See the Premier League’s guide for safe ticket buying.

