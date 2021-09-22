Premier League hospitality package deals: get premium seats for less
Get premium seats at discount prices with this guide to October's hospitality packages.
Published:
After a difficult 2020/21 season, football fans are finally back – and so is the scramble for tickets.
Virtual live streams have proved there’s nothing quite like being there in person – even if bagging the good seats does come at a price – but we’ve found the very best package deals for less.
So for those who like to enjoy a win in padded seats or drown their sorrows with complimentary food and drink, some of October’s biggest games can now be enjoyed in style without quite breaking the bank.
See below for the best October 2021 Premier hospitality package deals.
Premier League hospitality package deals and vouchers for October 2021
The following deals will present you with vouchers – however they are not acceptable for entry, as you must email bookings@travelconnectiononline.net within 48 hours of purchase in order to exchange your vouchers for tickets.
Tickets will then be emailed to you ahead of match day and will guarantee entrance to the stadium.
2nd October: Chelsea vs Southampton £180
The Chelsea vs Southampton hospitality package includes the following at Stamford Bridge:
- Under The Bridge lounge entry
- Padded seat in the Westview Lounge
- Welcome drink
- Access to a complimentary bar
- Drinks voucher for the West Stand public concourse at half time
- Chelsea gift bag
- Match programme
- Pre-match hot and cold bowl food
- Access to the UTB signature hot food station
- Pre-match appearance from Chelsea legends (subject to availability)
2nd October: Leeds vs Watford £145
The Centenary Pavilion hospitality package at Elland Road includes:
- Padded match seat in East Stand upper tier
- Pre-match 3-course meal with a complimentary bar
- Official match day programme and team sheet
- Entertainment and pre-match build-up featuring local bands and artists
- Appearances from former Leeds United players with a post-match analysis
- One complimentary drink during the post-match analysis
2nd October: Manchester United vs Everton £150
The Manchester United vs Everton match takes place at Old Trafford Stadium and offers a choice of two hospitality packages.
The Academy Ticket costs £150 and includes:
- North East Quadrant padded seating ticket with access to The Academy lounge
- Burger and fries (or similar)
- Match program
- Dedicated entrance for ticket holders
- Betting facilities
The International Ticket costs £195 and includes:
- Padded behind goal seating with access to the International Suite lounge
- Dining facilities
- Betting facilities
- Match program
3rd October: Crystal Palace vs Leicester £151
The Crystal Palace vs Leicester hospitality package at Selhurst Park includes:
- A White Horse Lane Stand box ticket located directly above the goal
- Pre-match 2-course meal served in the box
- Complimentary beers, house wine, and soft drinks
3rd October: Liverpool vs Man City £295
The Liverpool vs Man City hospitality package at Anfield stadium includes:
- Executive seat in the Upper Centenary Stand
- Pre-match hot and cold buffet served in the Premier Lounge
- Half-time and full-time refreshments (tea/coffee)
- Match day programme
16th October: Manchester City vs Burnley from £70
The Manchester City vs Burnley match takes place at Etihad stadium and comes with the choice of two hospitality package deals.
The 93:20 Lounge ticket costs £70 and includes:
- Seat at the long side/curve location
- Access to the 93:20 lounge and food outlets
- Match program
The Citizens hospitality ticket costs £215 and includes:
- Seat in the middle tier
- 3-course buffet in the Citizens lounge
- Complimentary beer, wines, and soft drinks
- Match day program
18th October: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace £79
The Club Level lounge ticket at Emirates Stadium includes:
- Lounge Access
- A padded seat in the middle ring of the stadium
- Match programme
- Complimentary half-time drinks
- Access to the Arsenal Football Club Museum seven days either side of the match
- £5 voucher for the club shop or kiosks
20th October: Man United vs Atalanta £100
The only remaining Man Utd vs Atalanta hospitality package at Old Trafford includes:
- North West Executive Quadrant padded seating ticket with access to the Kit Room lounge
- Burger and fries (or similar)
- Match programme
- Dedicated entrance for ticket holders
- Betting facilities
23rd October: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle £151
The Crystal Palace vs Newcastle hospitality package at Selhurst Park includes:
- White Horse Lane Stand box ticket located above the goal
- Pre-match 2-course meal served in the box
- Complimentary beers, house wine, and soft drinks
23rd October: Leeds vs Wolverhampton £181
The Centenary Pavilion hospitality package at Elland Road includes:
- Padded match seat in East Stand upper tier
- Pre-match 3-course meal with a complimentary bar
- Official match day programme and team sheet
- Entertainment and pre-match build-up featuring local bands and artists
- Appearances from former Leeds United players with a post-match analysis
- One complimentary drink during the post-match analysis
30th October: Spurs vs Man United from £250
The Spurs vs Man United match takes place at Tottenham Hotspur stadium and offers the choice between two hospitality package deals.
Travel Club Lounge Corner packages costs £250 and includes:
- Padded tier three seat in blocks 312-313
- Pre-match grazing menu buffet served in the Stadium Lounge
- Complimentary half-time drink
Travel Club Lounge Halfway Line costs £375 and includes:
- Padded seat in blocks 02-03
- Pre-match grazing menu buffet served in the Stadium Lounge
- Complimentary half-time drink
30th October: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace from £75
The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match takes place at Etihad Stadium and offers the choice between two hospitality package deals.
93:20 Lounge ticket costs £75 and includes:
- Seat at the long side/curve location
- Access to the 93:20 lounge and food outlets
- Match programme
Citizens hospitality ticket costs £265 and includes:
- Seat in the middle tier
- 3-course buffet served in the Citizens lounge
- Complimentary beer, wines and soft drinks
- Match day programme
Football hospitality ticket FAQs
Will hospitality vouchers be acceptable for entry?
NO – the above deals will present you with a voucher, then you must email bookings@travelconnectiononline.net within 48 hours of purchase to exchange your vouchers for tickets. Tickets will then be emailed to you ahead of matchday and will be accepted for entry.
Are Premier League hospitality vouchers refundable?
Sadly not – once purchased vouchers are non-refundable unless the game is cancelled, postponed or played behind closed doors. So while you need to get in quick as these hospitality packages sell out fast, make sure you are 100% sure of your decision ahead of purchase.
Is there a dress code?
This perhaps goes without saying – but no away colours are permitted! So if you’re an opposition supporter after a hospitality package you might be better off waiting until your team is playing on home turf.
Many clubs will not accept attire displaying offensive language or imagery either – make sure to check your club’s rules regarding appearance.
What are the Premier League rules regarding Covid-19?
The Premier League introduced matchday protocols at the start of the 2021/22 season, which includes match-going fans having to show that they have been fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test in the last 48 hours.
Fans can get their National Health Service COVID-19 pass from the NHS app or website.
However the COVID-19 situation is liable to change at any time, and fans are advised to check their club’s rules and entry requirements as well as government guidelines.
Are children welcome in hospitality packages?
The majority of the hospitality packages state that children and families are welcome, though make sure to double-check your package terms and conditions before purchasing.
Can I combine the hospitality package deal with another offer?
Sadly not – the hospitality package deals cannot be used with any offer, including cashback.
Are tickets only valid for a single match?
Yes – none of the included perks can be rolled over for future visit either.
What are the best stadiums for hospitality?
Obviously the best experience will come from watching your favoured team from their own stadium – but for those after a truly exquisite hospitality service as well as quality football, then Manchester City’s Eitihad Stadium, Liverpool’s Anfield and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium have all been recent finalists for Best Football Club Hospitality at the Football Business Awards.
However you might have to the Championship League for the very best – the most recent winner in 2019 was Fulham’s Craven Cottage.
How do you get general tickets for Premier League fixtures?
Premier League tickets can notoriously be difficult to get hold of – especially with crowd capacity limits – but the easiest and most obvious route is to buy them directly from the club.
The best way to secure tickets for a game is to be a season ticket holder who gets priority access to tickets. Paid club members are then next in line for tickets, with any remaining seats then going on sale to the general public.
However matches involving big teams often never make it to the public sale stage – which is where hospitality packages come in. If you’re willing to spend the money you’ll get access to matches that non-club members never get a chance to see, and in serious comfort too.
If not, the only other options are to buy away team tickets (gasp!) or to purchase tickets from official third-party websites, though make sure to watch out for ticket touts. See the Premier League’s guide for safe ticket buying.
If you’re looking for something to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.