Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson appeared to be the favourite to win the award weeks ago but a few games without adding to his total has allowed a familiar face to creep into contention.

The Premier League Golden Glove race still rages on going into the final day with the likelihood being than honours will be shared.

Manchester City star Ederson – who is no stranger to this award having won the last two editions of it – has kept two clean sheet in two games to level up the tallies with one more opportunity remaining.

The final day has arrived but who will ultimately lift the Premier League Golden Glove at the end of 2021/22?

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the Premier League Golden Glove race in 2021/22.

Premier League Golden Glove 2021/22

Alisson (Liverpool) – 20 Ederson (Man City) – 20 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – 15 Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 14 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – 12 Jose Sa (Wolves) – 11 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – 11 Robert Sanchez (Brighton) – 11 Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) – 10 Nick Pope (Burnley) – 9

Last updated on Friday 20th May, prior to the last day.

Who will win the Premier League Golden Glove 2021/22?

The race is as close as it possibly could be going into the final day. The only two contenders left in the race are level going into their last appearances of the season.

Alisson hasn't kept a clean sheet in his last three Premier League matches, allowing Ederson to catch up to him.

The latter star has recorded two clean sheets in his last two top flight outings to draw level on 20, an excellent total for a 38-game season.

Going into this weekend, Alisson may face a more favourable task against Wolves, a team that ironically lacks bite.

Ederson is up against Aston Villa at the Etihad. The visitors have scored more goals than all but one team outside the top seven.

Premier League most clean sheets in history

Petr Cech – 202 David James – 169 Mark Schwarzer – 151 David Seaman – 141 Nigel Martyn – 137 Pepe Reina – 136 Brad Friedel – 132 Tim Howard – 132 Edwin van der Sar – 132 David de Gea – 130

More:

18. Ederson – 91

26. Alisson – 64

How to watch Premier League Golden Glove race on TV

You can watch Alisson in action during Liverpool v Wolves live on Sky Sports Premier League and Ederson during Man City v Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Main Event.

