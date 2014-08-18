Premier League football: Burnley v Chelsea preview
Promoted Burnley welcome London Premier League giants Chelsea tonight live on Sky Sports 1
Premier League: Burnley v Chelsea, Monday 7pm Sky Sports 1 (kick-off 8pm)
Premier League football returns to Turf Moor with a bang, as Burnley play their first top flight game since 2010 against title challengers Chelsea.
In 2009 Burnley famously beat Manchester United 1-0 in their first home game of the Premier League season, and they will be angling for a similarly striking upset against Jose Mourinho's side this evening.
Burnley sealed their return to the Premier League last season thanks to an eye-catching forward display. The contribution made by the strike partnership of Sam Vokes and Danny Ings to Burnley's promotion can't be overstated. Between them they have scored 47 goals.
Unfortunately both players got injured towards the end of the season, with Vokes unlikely to play before Christmas. So the responsibility falls on Ings to get the Clarets' season off to a winning start.
Chelsea too have great expectations from their forward line this term, with newcomers Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas both set to feature in tonight's match. Their combined movement will be a beguiling challenge for Burnley's back four.