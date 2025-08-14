It's going to be a hell of a ride, where both heaven and heartbreak are guaranteed, but throughout the 38-game season, fans will be able to keep updated with all the latest top-flight action and the emotions that come with it from anywhere.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to listen to the Premier League live on radio and online in 2025/26.

Listen to Premier League on radio

A whole host of Premier League matches will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT radio stations throughout the 2025/26 season.

BBC Radio 5 Live will broadcast one game from the Saturday 3pm kick-offs and the Saturday 5:30pm match, plus 2pm and 4:30pm matches on Sundays.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

talkSPORT will air one Saturday 3pm kick-off, plus the 12:30pm Saturday lunchtime game as well as Friday or Monday night games depending on the schedule.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

Listen to Premier League online

You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live via BBC Sounds online and through the app. This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

talkSPORT is available via its website and through the talkSPORT app, also available on a range of mobile devices.

