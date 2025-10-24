The Premier League continues into Matchweek 9 without a particularly stand-out, primetime, glue-your-face-to-the-TV sort of match – but there's plenty going on across the division.

Leeds host West Ham and Wolves take on Burnley in a pair of potential relegation duels featuring established teams and plucky new boys.

Eberechi Eze's Arsenal face his former team Crystal Palace in a bid to assert their dominance at the top, while Liverpool and Manchester City embark on potentially tricky away days at Brentford and Aston Villa.

Each week, RadioTimes.com Sport duo Michael Potts and Ned Holmes will offer their Premier League predictions, including their selections for Upset of the Week, because football isn't played on paper after all.

Premier League predictions this weekend – Matchweek 9

Friday 24th October 2025

Leeds v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Michael Potts: Leeds win 2-0. The goals simply aren't there for West Ham. Jarrod Bowen is an elite footballer who deserves much higher quality around him. Leeds have not been clinical with their chances so far, but they should create enough chances to stick a couple away here.

Ned Holmes: Leeds win 2-1. Leeds United have been better than their points return this season and will be too much for West Ham, who are still finding their feet under Nuno, under the lights at Elland Road.

Saturday 25th October 2025

Chelsea v Sunderland (3pm) Not televised

MP: Sunderland win 1-0. UPSET OF THE WEEK. Chelsea will dominate possession, and Sunderland are likely to allow them to do so. Breaking down the Black Cats has been a frustrating experience for teams so far and could hit the Blues' less-than-convincing backline on the break.

NH: Chelsea win 3-1. As good as Sunderland have been, they’ve found things tougher on the road and that will continue at Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea side with plenty of confidence after recent victories.

Newcastle v Fulham (3pm) Not televised

MP: Newcastle win 2-1. Eddie Howe's men love playing at St James' Park. On the balance of play in each match, they should have won all four of their Premier League home games so far. Fulham are going under the radar as potential relegation candidates following three consecutive defeats and conceding eight goals in their last three away trips.

NH: 1-1 draw. Both sides have been a little unfortunate in the Premier League this season and this could be a case of them cancelling each other out, with Newcastle having played three games in a week.

Man Utd v Brighton (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

MP: Man Utd win 2-1. There's a case to be made this is one of Ruben Amorim's biggest matches to date. For the first time he has a semblance of momentum. Lose at Old Trafford to a patchy Brighton team and all goodwill would evaporate. United are creating chances, however. There's every reason to believe they could rack up a third win in a row.

NH: Man Utd win 2-1. A victory would be massive for Ruben Amorim and Man Utd, and they might just get one against a Brighton team that can be inconsistent.

Man Utd v Brighton: Harry Maguire's winner against Liverpool must give United a spark. Getty Images

Brentford v Liverpool (8pm) TNT Sports 1

MP: Liverpool win 2-1. Liverpool are not fixed, but their midweek Champions League win provided strong justification for selecting form players over big-name players. Hugo Ekitike will be restored to the XI following his goal and Alexander Isak's injury, while fans' indifference to Mohamed Salah's benching has given Arne Slot a mandate to continue picking winning teams – with or without the Egyptian King.

NH: Brentford win 2-1. UPSET OF THE WEEK. Liverpool are back to their best? I’m not so sure. A structured and direct team like Brentford are just the sort of side that could frustrate Arne Slot’s men, particularly away from home.

Sunday 26th October 2025

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest (2pm) Sky Sports+

MP: Draw 1-1. Organised, organised, organised. Sean Dyche is a superb appointment for a team with the highest number of crosses in the Premier League this season and Chris Wood's forehead up front. He is suited to this team and they will get the basics right this weekend.

NH: Bournemouth win 2-0. Sean Dyche’s appointment should tighten up Nottingham Forest but it will take time and the Reds are up against a brilliant Bournemouth team – led by Antoine Semenyo.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League

MP: Arsenal win 3-1. Eberechi Eze is going to steal all the headlines, but Bukayo Saka is the man gliding back into excellent form. Palace have come undone since their undefeated streak was ended, and could be punished at the Emitates.

NH: Arsenal win 1-0. Crystal Palace will cause problems for Arsenal but Mikel Arteta’s side keep finding a way to win games and that should continue.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze is set to face his former team. Getty Images

Aston Villa v Man City (2pm) Sky Sports Main Event

MP: Draw 2-2. I'm going for a hard-fought thriller here. Unai Emery has turned around Villa's impotent start, including an impressive showing away to Spurs last week. Man City are slowly getting back to their best, but they're not impenetrable.

NH: Man City win 3-1. Though Aston Villa look to have put their slow start behind them, Erling Haaland is in unstoppable form and will fire Man City to another victory.

Wolves v Burnley (2pm) Sky Sports Mix

MP: Burnley win 1-0. Wolves looked weary against Sunderland last weekend and the atmosphere could turn toxic at Molineux during this one. Burnley's results haven't been great, but they'll understand the importance of matches like this and victory over Leeds will have recharged their spirits.

NH: Wolves win 2-1. Wolves’ wait for a first Premier League win has to end some time and the visit of Burnley, who were fortunate to beat Leeds last weekend, could be the moment the Molineux faithful have been waiting for.

Everton v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

MP: Draw 1-1. Movable object v stoppable force.

NH: Draw 1-1. Tottenham are struggling for attacking spark right now and there are few managers that know how to set a team up to frustrate better than David Moyes, whose Everton side have been excellent at home.

