It's fair to say the first weekend of Premier League football after the international break was worth the wait.

Matchweek 13 arrives after a busy week of European fixtures and is hardly short on narratives.

Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, and Spurs need to find a response to recent disappointments to avoid carrying their struggles into the busy festive period.

On Sunday, Chelsea have the chance to establish themselves as genuine title contenders when they host leaders Arsenal.

Each week, RadioTimes.com Sport duo Michael Potts and Ned Holmes will offer their Premier League predictions, including their selections for Upset of the Week, because football isn't played on paper after all.

It's a full house again. How many picks will they get right in Matchweek 13?

Premier League predictions this weekend – Matchweek 13

Saturday 29th November 2025

Brentford v Burnley (3pm) Not televised

NH: 2-0 Brentford win. Brentford gave a good account of themselves in last weekend's defeat away at Brighton and have been outstanding at the Gtech. They should get back to winning ways against a Burnley side that are flagging a little.

MP: 2-1 Brentford win. Burnley prided themselves on their mean defence last term, but have conceded two goals in six of their last seven outings. Brentford are a Jekyll and Hyde team but should prevail on home soil.

Man City v Leeds (3pm) Not televised

NH: 4-0 Man City win. We've seen this so many times before. A Man City slip-up is so often followed by a thrashing and Leeds are set to be the unlucky victims.

MP: 3-0 Man City win. A hope-inspiring start for Leeds appears to have been short-lived. City have a shock defeat in them, but not in home games like this one.

Sunderland v Bournemouth (3pm) Not televised

NH: 2-2 draw. Sunderland will be out to prove that last weekend's defeat was just a blip and have been outstanding at home while Bournemouth are rarely short on goals and regained some momentum with Saturday's second-half comeback.

MP: 0-0 draw. Arguably the two standout teams of the opening 10 games face off at the Stadium of Light having not won any of their last three matches. Expect a gritty stalemate.

Everton v Newcastle (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 1-1 draw. David Moyes has made Everton a tough team to play against and though Newcastle have improved in the Premier League recently, their first trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium could end with the points shared.

MP: 2-1 Everton win. The Toffees have recorded three tremendous results in a row, claiming seven points from Sunderland, Fulham and Manchester United. Newcastle, who don't travel well, are also coming off a European week and could struggle for intensity.

Thomas Frank. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham v Fulham (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 2-1 Tottenham win. Fulham will be keen to exploit the Tottenham fragilities that we've seen recently but Thomas Frank is a top coach and has real quality in his ranks. Spurs will have too much for their London rivals.

MP: 1-2 Fulham win. UPSET OF THE WEEK. Spurs were appalling against Arsenal. They really couldn't have produced a worse display if they had tried. They've conceded nine goals in two away matches this week against the Gunners and PSG – but their home record is awful too. Fulham looked good against Sunderland and could spring a surprise here.

Sunday 30th November 2025

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (12pm) TNT Sports 1

NH: 2-1 Crystal Palace win. UPSET OF THE WEEK. Crystal Palace may be two points above Man Utd in the Premier League table but in my eyes, this still counts as an upset. The Everton defeat feels like the start of another Ruben Amorim and the Eagles are good enough to take advantage.

MP: 2-2 draw. Back to the bad old days for Manchester United? Just as Ruben Amorim's side were starting to tick, they've stumbled. Meanwhile, Palace are flying and will see this as an opportunity for points.

Aston Villa v Wolves (2:05pm) Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 3-1 Aston Villa win. Rob Edwards has a big job on his hands and heading across the West Midlands to face in-form Aston Villa is hardly ideal. Unai Emery's side have rediscovered their spark and should score freely against Wolves.

MP: 3-1 Aston Villa win. A subdued start to the season has significantly heated up for Villa as they sit inside the top four. Rob Edwards had a great thing going at Middlesbrough but he cashed it in for a project doomed to fail.

Nottingham Forest v Brighton (2:05pm) Sky Sports Cricket

NH: 2-2 draw. What a job Sean Dyche has already done at Nottingham Forest. The Reds will fancy themselves against a Brighton team that run hot and cold, particularly away from home, and so they should.

MP: 2-1 Forest win. Sean Dyche is purring at Forest. His team have netted three goals in each of their last three games across all competitions and look increasingly confident, resilient and streetwise. Brighton are going along nicely but could come unstuck against a well-drilled unit.

West Ham v Liverpool (2:05pm) Sky Sports Main Event

NH: 2 -1 Liverpool win. Pressure is building on Arne Slot and West Ham are not the sitting ducks they were in the early weeks of the campaign. Slot may well make some dramatic changes that help Liverpool get back on track.

MP: 2-2 draw. After the first few games of the season it would be unthinkable to say this would be a competitive fixture, but here we are. Liverpool have dramatically gone off the boil with a shoddy defence leaking at every opportunity. West Ham are finding goals and confidence under Nuno Espírito Santo. This should be a messy one.

Chelsea v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier

NH: 2-1 Arsenal win. Flying high off the back of their Barcelona triumph, Chelsea have a chance to establish themselves as title contenders. Arsenal's maturity could be key as they flex their game management skills in a narrow victory.

MP: 2-1 Arsenal win. Everything Arsenal touch turns to gold at the moment. They're a cut above the rest with an imperious swagger and consistency that shows no signs of dissipating. Chelsea are punching in some great results, but expect their London rivals to best them.

