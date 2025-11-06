The Premier League heads into Matchweek 11 with a host of clashes between teams nestled next to each other in the table.

Manchester City versus Liverpool, Tottenham versus Manchester United, Sunderland versus, err, league leaders Arsenal.

There's a packed schedule across Sky Sports and TNT Sports this weekend due to midweek European fixtures pushing Premier League clashes into Sunday.

Each week, RadioTimes.com Sport duo Michael Potts and Ned Holmes will offer their Premier League predictions, including their selections for Upset of the Week, because football isn't played on paper after all.

Last week, Ned correctly picked out two precise results, while his and Michael's picks for Upset of the Week failed to come off. Will they return to winning ways as we head into Matchweek 11?

Premier League predictions this weekend – Matchweek 11

Saturday 7th November 2025

Tottenham v Man Utd (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1

MP: 1-1 draw. Neither side knows whether they're actually any good despite the Premier League table suggesting they might be. You can't really trust either to convert draws into victories.

Neither side knows whether they're actually any good despite the Premier League table suggesting they might be. You can't really trust either to convert draws into victories. NH: 2-2 draw. Spurs are much better structured but Man Utd should enjoy themselves against a side that will look to play on the front foot.

West Ham v Burnley (3pm) Not televised

MP: 1-1 draw. West Ham have shown signs of life while Burnley's encouraging start appears to be fizzling out. I'm still concerned by the Hammers' lack of threat despite knocking three past Newcastle.

Lucas Paqueta Getty Images

NH: 1-0 West Ham win. Was West Ham’s win against Newcastle a new dawn or a false one? The Hammers may just show they are indeed a team on the up by edging Burnley at the London Stadium.

Everton v Fulham (3pm) Not televised

MP: 0-0 draw. So far I'm predicting a drab Match of the Day. Everton looked passive against Sunderland, saved by individual brilliance from Iliman Ndiaye rather than a strong gameplay. They could struggle for goals again.

So far I'm predicting a drab Match of the Day. Everton looked passive against Sunderland, saved by individual brilliance from Iliman Ndiaye rather than a strong gameplay. They could struggle for goals again. NH: 1-1 draw. Neither forward line has been particularly convincing, which is why this one looks set to end in a low-scoring draw.

Sunderland v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

MP: 1-0 Arsenal win. The two meanest defences and set-piece artists in the Premier League collide in an intriguing clash. It's hard to bet against the Gunners, who hare grinding out wins-to-nil in terrific fashion.

The two meanest defences and set-piece artists in the Premier League collide in an intriguing clash. It's hard to bet against the Gunners, who hare grinding out wins-to-nil in terrific fashion. NH: 2-0 Arsenal win. The Premier League leaders will be tested away at Sunderland, who clearly don’t fear anyone this season. An early set piece goal could quieten the Stadium of Light and allow Arsenal to go about their business.

Chelsea v Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

MP: 2-0 Chelsea win. You never really know what to expect from Chelsea, but you know what you're going to get from Wolves – not much.

You never really know what to expect from Chelsea, but you know what you're going to get from Wolves – not much. NH: 3-0 Chelsea win. Vitor Pereira has gone but Wolves' struggles look set to continue as they travel to take on a Chelsea side with renewed confidence. The Blues midfield could overrun the visitors and they have the firepower to make it a comfortable win.

Sunday 8th November 2025

Aston Villa v Bournemouth (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

MP: 2-1 Aston Villa win. Aston Villa were enjoying a terrific winning streak until Liverpool remembered they're Liverpool. Expect the hosts to make life difficult for the Cherries.

Aston Villa were enjoying a terrific winning streak until Liverpool remembered they're Liverpool. Expect the hosts to make life difficult for the Cherries. NH: 2-1 Bournemouth win. Both Aston Villa and Bournemouth will be desperate to get back to winning ways after last weekend’s defeats. The hosts have not yet been wholly convincing going forward and that might see them sunk by the Cherries.

Brentford v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports Main Event

MP: Brentford 2-1. UPSET OF THE WEEK. It's perhaps harsh to label this an upset when Brentford sit just one point above Newcastle in the table, but Newcastle look ropey, tired after European excursions and tend to struggle on relatively humdrum away days.

Igor Thiago Getty Images

NH: Brentford 2-1 win. UPSET OF THE WEEK. Newcastle’s wait for an away win in the Premier League in 2025/26 may just go on. Brentford have been so impressive at home this season and will be the fresher of the sides, with a week to plan for the Mags’ visit.

Crystal Palace v Brighton (2pm) Sky Sports+

MP: 3-1 Crystal Palace win. Brighton's Jekyll and Hyde nature could rear its head again here. They concede a lot of goals compared to their M23 rivals, who usually know how to get the job done against teams around them.

Brighton's Jekyll and Hyde nature could rear its head again here. They concede a lot of goals compared to their M23 rivals, who usually know how to get the job done against teams around them. NH: Crystal Palace 3-2 win. Despite the games in North London and Manchester this weekend, this clash between two rivals could be the best of the weekend in the Premier League. Brighton how not look the same team away from home this term and that has to play into Crystal Palace’s hands.

Nottingham Forest v Leeds (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League

MP: 1-0 Nottingham Forest win. Sean Dyche's Forest did enough against Manchester United to inject belief back around the City Ground. The fans will be well up for this one and should be rewarded with a solid-if-unspectacular win.

Sean Dyche's Forest did enough against Manchester United to inject belief back around the City Ground. The fans will be well up for this one and should be rewarded with a solid-if-unspectacular win. NH: 0-0 draw. This one might not be pretty. Nottingham Forest are a team on the up under Sean Dyche while Leeds have been better than their points total suggests. Neither will want to lose and that might just mean it ends goalless.

Man City v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

MP: 0-0 draw. This has all the hallmarks of a behemoth Super Sunday clash that simply doesn't go anywhere. Liverpool have learned how to defend again, marked by clean sheets against Aston Villa and Real Madrid, while Manchester City are solely reliant on Erling Haaland to score their goals. Shut him down, shut them out.

This has all the hallmarks of a behemoth Super Sunday clash that simply doesn't go anywhere. Liverpool have learned how to defend again, marked by clean sheets against Aston Villa and Real Madrid, while Manchester City are solely reliant on Erling Haaland to score their goals. Shut him down, shut them out. NH: 3-1 Man City win. As impressive as Liverpool have been in the last week, I fancy Erling Haaland against their backline. The Man City goal machine may just prove the difference in a ding dong between two teams that aren’t used to playing catch up in the Premier League.

