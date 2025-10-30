The Premier League continues into week 10 with title contenders Arsenal, Man City, Bournemouth(!), Sunderland(!?), Tottenham (!?!) and MANCHESTER UNITED(!!!!!) ready to stake their claim in this most topsy-turvy of seasons.

Ad

Two of this season's current top six finished 15th or below last season, while another one of them endured a six-game winless streak in the Championship this time last year. Where the campaign goes from here is anyone's guess.

Televised matches include Tottenham against Chelsea and Liverpool's home clash with Aston Villa. Super Sunday will showcase four teams before Monday Night Football returns to our screens.

Each week, RadioTimes.com Sport duo Michael Potts and Ned Holmes will offer their Premier League predictions, including their selections for Upset of the Week, because football isn't played on paper after all.

Last week, Michael correctly foresaw Sunderland's victory over Chelsea – albeit in more dramatic circumstances than anticipated – and Ned's Upset of the Week also stuck the landing as Brentford toppled Liverpool. Will they make it back-to-back successful picks as we head into Matchweek 10?

Premier League predictions this weekend – Matchweek 10

Saturday 1st November 2025

Brighton v Leeds (3pm) Not televised

Michael Potts: Leeds win 2-1. UPSET OF THE WEEK. Let's go in early, shall we? Granted, there are greater mismatches out there this weekend, but I think this could be the week Leeds inch out of Sunderland's shadow as a promoted team excelling in this division. They've performed well so far despite their performances against the likes of Tottenham and Bournemouth failing to yield victories. Brighton feel somewhat disjointed, relying on players at the very start and very end of their careers.

Ned Holmes: Brighton win 3-1. Brighton will relish being back at the AMEX, where they’re unbeaten this season and have downed some big teams already. Leeds have impressed me since returning to the Premier League but you get the feeling they will come unstuck away against the Seagulls.

Burnley v Arsenal (3pm) Not televised

MP: Arsenal win 1-0. This one isn't going to be pretty, but a classic one-nil to the Arsenal would suit them nicely. Burnley failed to handle Manchester City, but Arsenal are slightly less explosive and will seek to frustrate and suffocate Burnley as opposed to demolish them.

NH: Arsenal win 2-0. Though back-to-back wins will see Burnley head into Saturday’s game high on confidence, this is just the sort of game that Arsenal have become so good at navigating. The Premier League leaders are likely to have too much quality and composure for the Clarets.

Crystal Palace v Brentford (3pm) Not televised

MP: Draw 2-2. Both sides have been great entertainers in the top flight so far with 55 goals flying in during their combined 18 matches so far. Expect more of the same here.

NH: Draw 2-2. A barnstormer is brewing in South London as surging Brentford visit out-of-form Crystal Palace. Neither side is afraid to go direct and throw players forward, which should make for a fast-paced and entertaining contest.

Fulham v Wolves (3pm) Not televised

MP: Draw 0-0. Is it possible for both teams to lose? The Raul Jimenez-Adama Traore derby will not be remembered by anyone, including those who choose to donate their Saturday afternoon to attend. Wolves look dead on their feet, but have still collected more points in their last four matches than Fulham, who have lost all four.

NH: Wolves win 2-1. Individual mistakes have been killing Fulham but their attacking toothlessness is a greater concern. It could cost them against bottom-club Wolves on Saturday. Vitor Pereira’s side played with a frenzied desperation in last weekend’s narrow defeat to Burnley and that may help them earn a first Premier League win of the season at Craven Cottage.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United (3pm) Not televised

MP: Man Utd win 2-0. The revolution should continue with a fourth victory in a row for Ruben Amorim's men. Sean Dyche is a very good manager who will turn it around at Forest, but it may take some time to recover from Ange-ball.

NH: Man Utd win 3-1. Are Man Utd really back? Will that poor fan be able to finally cut his hair soon? It feels like the Red Devils’ trip to The City Ground will help to answer both those questions. It’s four Premier League defeats on the bounce for Nottingham Forest, who are still finding their feet under Sean Dyche and may suffer again as a result.

Tottenham v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports

MP: Tottenham win 2-1. Spurs sit third in the table, though nobody can really explain how. Thomas Frank's quiet revival has placed them in a neat position among top-four contenders and a victory over hot-or-cold Chelsea is on the cards.

NH: Draw 1-1. It’s rarely boring when Tottenham and Chelsea renew their rivalry. Spurs are a much tighter outfit under Thomas Frank but the Blues have the attacking quality to unsettle them in North London on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool v Aston Villa (8pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

MP: Draw 1-1. On the balance of form, this really should swing Aston Villa's way. Liverpool have lost four in a row in the league, Villa have won six of seven across all competitions. All that said, it still feels like Liverpool will flick the switch before long (right?!) and a home match under the lights feels like a big stage to do just that.

NH: Draw 2-2. Liverpool’s wait for a first Premier League win since September may well go on. Goals at both ends are guaranteed where the Reds are concerned at the moment and Aston Villa are hardly short on confidence after their recent winning run.

Arne Slot is under pressure to turn around Liverpool's season Getty Images

Sunday 2nd November 2025

West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

MP: Newcastle win 3-0. Playing West Ham has been far too easy for everyone they've faced so far and don't stand a chance of matching Newcastle's all-action, aggressive, combative midfield in this one. They've got no steel right through the centre of the park, from back to front, and the Magpies could turn the London Stadium toxic with a big win.

NH: Newcastle win 3-0. West Ham's woes look set to continue as Nuno Espirito Santo struggles to turn the tide. Newcastle are winless on the road this season but heading to the London Stadium is surely the perfect antidote.

Manchester City v Bournemouth (4:30pm) Sky Sports

MP: Man City win 3-1. City have only lost once to Bournemouth in history. They've demolished them on several occasions in recent years, and while the Cherries look like a terrific team in 2025/26, they have an issue leaking goals. Feed Erling Haaland and he will score.

NH: Bournemouth win 2-1. UPSET OF THE WEEK. High-flying Bournemouth have the firepower to cause Man City problems. Keeping Erling Haaland quiet will be the issue but the Cherries will relish the challenge and may well keep their momentum going.

Monday 3rd November 2025

Sunderland v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports

MP: Sunderland win 1-0. Hands up if you had Sunderland on 20 points after 10 matches? Nope, nobody. That's how the Premier League table will read should the Black Cats get one over their former boss David Moyes and slip a strike beyond one of their own, Jordan Pickford, between the sticks. They may have overtaken Everton in terms of quality in a single transfer window and look robust enough to fend off the Toffees here.

NH: Draw 1-1. David Moyes returns to the Stadium of Light and may prove a thorn in the side of his former employers. Everton are by no means a bad side despite their recent defeats and I’m backing them to earn a point on Wearside despite Sunderland’s strong start to life back in the Premier League.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.