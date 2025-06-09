All 20 teams will discover their fixture lists for the campaign to come shortly.

Champions Liverpool will aim to fend off an inevitably resurgent Manchester City and Arsenal next term, while Manchester United and Europa League winners Tottenham will aim to climb the ladder once more.

New boys Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland have their work cut out to survive in 2025/26, but fans will be marking off dates in their calendars ahead of the return to the mountaintop of English football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Premier League 2025/26 fixtures release date.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When are the Premier League 2025/26 fixtures released?

The Premier League 2025/26 fixtures will be released on Wednesday 18th June 2025.

Fixture lists for all 20 teams will be confirmed at 9am.

The new season will start on the weekend of Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August, so there's still plenty of time to go before a ball is kicked.

The first game of the new campaign is likely to be on the evening of Friday 15th August, in accordance with previous seasons, but that has not yet been confirmed.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.