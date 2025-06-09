Premier League 2025/26 fixtures release date: What time is schedule confirmed?
The new Premier League season is about to feel very real.
The Premier League 2024/25 season is dead, long live the Premier League 2025/26 season.
Yes, it's June. Yes, we have the Women's Euro 2025 and Club World Cup tournaments to savour in the coming weeks. Yes, we're already counting down the days for the return of top-flight domestic football.
All 20 teams will discover their fixture lists for the campaign to come shortly.
Champions Liverpool will aim to fend off an inevitably resurgent Manchester City and Arsenal next term, while Manchester United and Europa League winners Tottenham will aim to climb the ladder once more.
New boys Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland have their work cut out to survive in 2025/26, but fans will be marking off dates in their calendars ahead of the return to the mountaintop of English football.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Premier League 2025/26 fixtures release date.
When are the Premier League 2025/26 fixtures released?
The Premier League 2025/26 fixtures will be released on Wednesday 18th June 2025.
Fixture lists for all 20 teams will be confirmed at 9am.
The new season will start on the weekend of Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August, so there's still plenty of time to go before a ball is kicked.
The first game of the new campaign is likely to be on the evening of Friday 15th August, in accordance with previous seasons, but that has not yet been confirmed.
