Liverpool will look to follow up their brilliant Premier League title under Arne Slot, but they will not be without competition, with Man City and Arsenal set to rally for another battle at the top of the table.

The likes of Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa may have title ambitions of their own, while Man Utd and Tottenham will look to bounce back after disappointing seasons. The issue for the 2024/25 underachievers is that there are more challengers for the European spots than ever.

Down the bottom, the three promoted sides will try to do what no team has been able to in the last two seasons: avoid relegation in their first season back in the Premier League.

It's set to be a busy summer as top-flight clubs tool up for the new campaign and transfer talk will soon dominate the headlines.

But when exactly can we expect Premier League football to return?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the dates of the Premier League 2025/26 season.

When does the Premier League 2025/26 season start?

The 2025/25 Premier League season will get under way on the weekend of Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August.

The first game of the new campaign is likely to be on the evening of Friday 15th August, in accordance with previous seasons, but that has not yet been confirmed.

While the full fixture list will not be released until Wednesday 18th June, we do already know that the season will wrap up on Sunday 24th May 2026.

Unlike previous seasons, all 10 Premier League games on the final day will be broadcast live.

