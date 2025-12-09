The Africa Cup of Nations is ready to take over the festive period with a host of elite Premier League stars set to travel south for the continental event in Morocco.

Ad

Playing top-flight football is one thing, but representing your nation on the big stage is an opportunity not to be missed.

To that end, a number of stars will say their goodbyes to their club fans this weekend and depart in the hunt for international glory.

Squads are being confirmed sporadically throughout the week, and we'll be on hand to build a picture of who will be missing from the Premier League until January.

Sunderland are most likely to feel the pinch in the weeks to come with up to eight stars set for AFCON, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Leeds boast no African players among their ranks.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of players confirmed to be going to the Africa Cup of Nations so far.

Premier League players going to AFCON

Confirmed players only. To be updated regularly.

Arsenal

-

Aston Villa

-

Bournemouth

-

Brentford

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Carlos Baleba (Cameroon)

Burnley

Axel Tuanzebe (DR Congo)

Lyle Foster (South Africa)

Chelsea

-

Crystal Palace

-

Everton

-

Fulham

-

Leeds United

-

Liverpool

-

Manchester City

-

Manchester United

-

Newcastle United

-

Nottingham Forest

-

Sunderland

Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo)

Noah Sadiki (DR Congo)

Reinildo Mandava (Mozambique)

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Tottenham Hotspur

-

West Ham United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DR Congo)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

-

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.