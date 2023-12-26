Most elite European leagues take a pause around the turn of the year, but the festive fixture pile-up is treasured by fans in the UK, leading to a headache for officials interested in squeezing a break into the calendar.

However, while the agreement struck for the 2019/20 season has been put on ice since the start of the COVID pandemic era due to a jumbled schedule and the World Cup in 2022, the winter break is due to return imminently for 2023/24.

It will afford players an extra week off to recuperate from the chaotic slate of Christmas clashes.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Premier League winter break in 2023/24.

When is the Premier League winter break in 2023/24?

Every Premier League team will take a winter break over the course of two weekends in January 2024, but there will still be matches on throughout the break.

Matchweek 21 will be spread across two weekends with five games on each. This allows 10 teams to take a break per weekend, allowing a short recovery window for players following a testing festive period.

Teams on a break – 14th/15th January 2024

Arsenal

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Crystal Palace

Liverpool

Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United

West Ham

Wolves

Teams on a break – 20th/21st January 2024

Aston Villa

Burnley

Chelsea

Everton

Fulham

Luton

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle

Tottenham

