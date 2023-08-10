Throughout the table, there are plenty of key questions to be asked: can Tottenham survive without Harry Kane? Will Chelsea ever stop spending? Luton Town... how?!

Of course, pre-season title odds can never fully anticipate how the campaign will pan out, but the bookies know their stuff and have set out their stall ahead of 2023/24.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Premier League title odds for every team.

Premier League title odds 2023/24

Manchester City – 8/11 Arsenal – 9/2 Liverpool – 8/1 Manchester United – 11/1 Chelsea – 14/1 Newcastle – 14/1 Tottenham – 40/1 Brighton – 50/1 Aston Villa – 120/1 West Ham – 250/1 Brentford – 400/1 Crystal Palace – 500/1 Everton – 500/1 Wolves – 750/1 Fulham – 1000/1 Nottingham Forest – 1000/1 Burnley – 1500/1 Bournemouth – 1500/1 Sheffield United – 2500/1 Luton – 3000/1

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 will provide odds in match previews throughout the season.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.