Premier League predictions 2023/24

Who will win the Premier League title?

Jamie Redknapp: I just can't see past Manchester City and I have no problem with that. They’re a joy to watch, and for me they play the right way. Pep has revolutionised the game - every team, from the grass roots up, play out from the back and that’s down to him. Outside of them, Liverpool have to be better and will challenge to a certain extent, but if you are looking at your top two then it has to be Arsenal. They mean business, they're backing the manager and giving him all the tools he needs.

Michael Dawson: I don't see anyone getting close to Manchester City. While Pep is there and he still has that hunger, and with the players they have, I just can’t see it being anyone but them. Outside of City I see a lot of teams improving. Arsenal will push them and Manchester United under Erik ten Hag will do well. Often managers need time to settle but he got them into two cup finals, winning one, and finished third.

Joleon Lescott: I’ll say Arsenal. They’ve strengthened. The mental fatigue off the back of the treble could take a toll on City, although they’ll still be the team to beat.

Owen Hargreaves: I still think Manchester City have the best manager and players. It’s hard for others to catch up.

Adrian Durham: It's hard not to bet on Manchester City. However, I think after winning the treble it could be a little 'after the Lord Mayor's show' for them, so I’m going for Arsenal for the title. They came so close last season and bottled it, but they’ll learn from that.

Sam Matterface: It would be a massive surprise if Manchester City didn’t win it having done so for the last three years but they do look a little light in terms of their acquisitions. Saying that, you’d never bet against Pep. He’ll probably find some kid in their youth team and turn him into the best right back in the world.

Scott Minto: I think Pep is the GOAT and have done for quite a few years. City have been exceptional under him but, having won the treble, I think they will find it very difficult to kick on, so I think Arsenal. They’ll have learned a lot about themselves after letting such a big lead slip.

Lianne Sanderson: As much as it pains me to say it as a Manchester United fan, I think Manchester City will win it again. It just amazes me how they can sell key players and they don’t falter. That’s the genius of Pep. Every player in his squad believes in him and his system.

Who will finish in European places?

Michael Dawson: I worry Newcastle may drop off a little this year, so then I look at Chelsea – they have a chance because of Pochettino – but I also like the look of Aston Villa. Unai Emery made massive improvements last year and they have bought well in Torres, Tielemans and Diaby.

Joleon Lescott: Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool are locked. I’ll say Chelsea. New ideas, new coach (Mauricio Pochettino) – it’ll have an impact.

Owen Hargreaves: Manchester City, Manchester United will be back, Liverpool are right there and Arsenal. Then Tottenham and Chelsea in and around with Brighton and Aston Villa.

Adrian Durham: Outside of the top two, Manchester United are getting better under Ten Hag and I’ll also go with Chelsea for a place in the top four as I think Newcastle might find it tough to compete in both the Champions League and Premier League.

Sam Matterface: Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United are three certainties. After that you are probably gambling a little bit but I'll go with Liverpool.

Scott Minto: Outside of the top two, I think Manchester United have strengthened well, and I like Liverpool – they have goals in them and just need Virgil Van Dijk to get back to his best and they'll be very dangerous.

Lianne Sanderson: I have to choose Manchester United. I also think Newcastle will be in the mix. It will be interesting to see how they manage being back in Europe again after so long out, but I think it’s them over Liverpool.

Troy Deeney: I’m going with Liverpool and Chelsea to make up the rest of the top four. They have massive managerial experience and fantastic squads, but can they pull everything together? That's the question. We will wait to see what happens.

Which teams will be relegated?

Jamie Redknapp: You always worry about the three teams that come up because this league is so unforgiving, but I also look at my former club Bournemouth as they took a big risk in getting rid of the manager Gary O'Neil.

Michael Dawson: Luton and Sheffield United will struggle - neither have the financial backing to stay up. The other team for me that are in trouble are Wolves. They have lost big players and I worry about them.

Joleon Lescott: Outside the three that came up (Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town), I’ll say Fulham. Alexander Mitrović could be a massive loss, his goals are so important.

Adrian Durham: Looking at the teams and their budgets, I don’t think there’s any doubt that Luton won't go down. Sheffield United are in turmoil off the field and will struggle to survive, and listening to Lopetegui voice his concerns at Wolves makes me think it’s going to be tricky for them.

Sam Matterface: I love the story of Luton, they’ve pulled off a miraculous feat, but I think it's asking a lot for a club with their infrastructure to stay in the biggest league in the world. I spoke with Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom the other week, and he's done a brilliant job with them, in trying circumstances, but they haven't invested enough. I think Everton will be down there but Sean Dyche has recruited a lot of experienced pros who will just about scrap them to safety, so I think the last relegation spot will be taken by Wolves.

Lianne Sanderson: Bournemouth because of the crazy decision to sack their manager Gary O'Neil. I just don't understand what the board were thinking. I’m also not sure Luton Town have enough to stay in the Premier League and I’ll finish with Sheffield United. A few years ago they did really well when they came up but not this time.

Who could win Player of the Year?

Jamie Redknapp: It has to be Kevin De Bruyne – he’s a top-three player every year. I love how his brain works and I love watching him play.

Michael Dawson: If Manchester City are going to win the league then their players have to be the best – and they are. Jack Grealish took a year to settle but he has been unplayable. Kevin De Bruyne is exceptional every single year, as is Rodri.

Joleon Lescott: If Arsenal win it, William Saliba; if it’s City, Erling Haaland; if it’s Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Chelsea would be Raheem Sterling. They’ll be the most influential players, dictating games. One name? Haaland.

Owen Hargreaves: There are better technical players than Erling Haaland but his impact on the game in terms of goals scored – which is the hardest thing to do – is pretty special.

Adrian Durham: I've gone for Arsenal to win the title and I think Declan Rice can be the leader they need to take them to glory. You just know he’s going to make that team better.

Sam Matterface: I think Mason Mount at Manchester United has got a point to prove. If he can stay fit he’ll be a contender for player of the season, because I think he wants to show everybody just how good he is.

Troy Deeney: Erling Haaland. You can’t look any further than that machine of a man.

Who will win the Golden Boot?

Jamie Redknapp: If Erling Haaland stays fit then no-one can compete. He is a killer. He just scores goals - it’s what he does and he has a team around him who will always create chances. I don't see anyone else even getting close.

Michael Dawson: It’s got to be Erling Haaland again, hasn’t it? Salah will always score goals and Núñez, also at Liverpool, will improve - but I don’t see anyone taking it away from Haaland.

Adrian Durham: You can’t really argue with Erling Haaland winning it again. He’s the kind of player you're prepared to pay good money to go and see.

Sam Matterface: I could be boring and just say Erling Haaland – and he's terrific and I love watching him – but Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has started very well too.

Scott Minto: I like Darwin Núñez at Liverpool - he is a defender’s nightmare. He’s quick, he's strong and he gets so many chances. If he can just convert 50% more than he did last season he will have a shot, but it’s hard to look beyond Erling Haaland. I don’t think he will score as many this season, but he’s still the best goal scorer in the world.

Lianne Sanderson: It has to be Erling Haaland. If Manchester City keep creating as many chances as they did last season then he's definitely going to win it again.

Who will be the best signing of the season?

Jamie Redknapp: I like João Pedro at Brighton - he’s a tremendous talent. Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea looked really sharp in pre-season and then there are the big British signings. Declan Rice is not only a great player but also a good lad who will set high standards in training every day. Mason Mount to Manchester United is interesting because he lost his way at Chelsea but he has a lot of quality, can score goals and I think he will quickly win the fans over.

And finally I would pick James Maddison. He has so much skill and just the right amount of arrogance and Spurs have been crying out for the creativity he can bring.

Michael Dawson: People laughed when I said I thought Declan Rice was a £100 million+ player, but look at him now. I think he is good enough to walk into any team in the Premier League. He is a great signing for Arsenal and will improve them. I also like James Maddison to Spurs. They needed someone like him and I think he can take them to another level.

Joleon Lescott: Declan Rice from West Ham to Arsenal. But I’m also a big fan of Harvey Barnes (joined Newcastle from relegated Leicester) – he really fits the direction Newcastle are going in.

Owen Hargreaves: André Onana. The way he is with his feet, the way he can pass short or long. He rolls the ball out – like, walks out with it. It will have big impact on the way they play.

Adrian Durham: I do like Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea. Some people are saying he could be the next Didier Drogba. I also like André Onana at Manchester United. For me he’s a better goalkeeper than De Gea and is nailed-on for the Golden Glove. I also like the look of Moussa Diaby at Villa.

Scott Minto: I think Declan Rice is massive. I think he's got the temperament to deal with the pressure of such a big money move. He is a leader on and off the pitch and he’ll set the standards in the dressing room. For me, Alexis Mac Allistair was up there with Messi as Argentina’s best player at the last World Cup so Liverpool have a superb player. I also like James Maddison's move to Spurs as he’s got a bit of a point to prove.

Lianne Sanderson: You can't really look much further than Declan Rice to Arsenal – he will make them better. Other than that I’m very happy with Mason Mount to Manchester United. Not long ago he was Chelsea’s best player and I think we can get the best out of him. And James Madison to Tottenham could be massive for them.

Troy Deeney: I think Jurriën Timber at right back for Arsenal has the possibility to offer Arsenal so many options, both at right back and tactically. They can shift from 4-3-3 to 5-3-2.

