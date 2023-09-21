Spurs make the short trip to face Arsenal in the north London derby this weekend, while Liverpool host West Ham United in another hazardous trip that could see a couple of those undefeated streaks brought to an abrupt halt.

Premier League predictions 2023/24 – Week 6

Saturday 23rd September

Man City 2-0 Nottingham Forest (3pm)

No midfield, no problem. City have mounting injury troubles with Bernardo Silva added to the list of Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovačić and Kevin De Bruyne on the sidelines. Fortunately, Julián Álvarez is making a mockery of his status as a mere back-up last season, and City are still generating vast quantities of chances, enough to find a way through an increasingly confident, assured Forest team - who would be happy to keep the scoreline respectable.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Fulham (3pm)

Two teams yet to determine their narrative in this season. Neither side has recorded the same result – win, loss or draw – in consecutive weeks, so it's hard to get an accurate read on either. However, while Palace somehow contrived to throw away a 1-0, 86th-minute lead to lose 3-1 against Aston Villa last time out, they have shown flashes of great threat - with Odsonne Édouard in terrific form. They should edge out Fulham, who have conceded double figures in just five outings.

Luton 1-1 Wolves (3pm)

The table doesn't look pretty for Luton right now, with four defeats in four, two goals scored and 10 shipped. However, it has been a tremendously tough baptism into the Premier League fraternity - with opening fixtures against Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham. Wolves arrive in limp form, buoyed only by a narrower-than-it-should-have-been victory over Everton. Luton have a chance to get off the mark here.

Brentford 1-0 Everton (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Everton dug deep and defended proudly against Arsenal as they only narrowly succumbed to the title contenders, but that has been their only real highlight of the season. They can't win this one approaching Brentford toe-to-toe; they are likely to dig in again and seek to frustrate. But Thomas Frank's men boast incisive quality and a stingy backline able to grind out a win against compact, tough nuts to crack.

Burnley 0-1 Man Utd (8pm) TNT Sports

Burnley finally appeared to arrive in the Premier League on Monday night as they fought for a point against Nottingham Forest. They will see this clash with Manchester United as a genuine opportunity to flex their muscles and try to pass it around and through the visitors, who are sorely lacking in midfield tenacity. That said, United aren't a spent force just yet. They still found a way beyond Bayern Munich's backline on three occasions midweek, and will be determined for no slip-ups here.

Sunday 24th September

Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa (2pm)

Chelsea are simply not a team right now. The Todd Boehly experiment may suddenly produce a sparkling performance, a piercing shard of sunlight, but right now, they're playing under murky skies. There's a lack of clarity in how the Blues want to line up and how they want to actually play football, leading to firing blanks against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth for a combined, solitary point. Aston Villa, on the other hand, have scored three goals or more in five of their last six outings in all competitions – and conceded three in the other. They boast an arsenal of weapons and lock-pickers able to scythe through this disjointed Chelsea muddle.

Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

What a game we have in store here. Arsenal have returned with a champion's mentality following their failed title bid last term, while Tottenham have started the post-Harry Kane era without skipping a beat. Ange Postecoglou has galvanised this squad like few could have, while self-confessed King of the Carvery James Maddison has oozed a healthy main character energy enough to fill the void left by Kane. Defeat for either side would be no great shame; these are two great teams. For the neutral, this is shaping up to provide a greater Sunday lunchtime feast than anything you'd even find at the Maddison household.

Liverpool 1-1 West Ham (2pm)

"Score more than them." Jürgen Klopp is one of the all-time great football managers, but his team talks probably haven't consisted of a great deal more than that in 2023/24. The Reds have netted 11 in their last four matches, all victories, to find themselves firmly in the mix at the top end of the table. The line-up has undergone plenty of rotation, defensive-minded midfielders are a scarce commodity on Merseyside, but it works. West Ham have failed to keep a clean sheet this season, but offer plenty of attacking threat of their own and could cancel out the bombardment likely to be thrown at them.

Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth (2pm)

There can't be a more proud, more giddy, less expectant fanbase in all of England than Brighton & Hove Albion's right now. Four wins from five, scoring at least three in each of them, including wins over a newly-promoted team, expected relegation battlers, Champions League Newcastle and Manchester United at Old Trafford. They are punching in title-winning performances and results, and while the expectation is that they'll fade away at some point, there are few signs of that actually happening. Roberto De Zerbi's intense rotation programme is bearing fruit, with numerous goalscorers finding their feet while others rest theirs. There's plenty of juice in the tank and they will be eyeing a rival scalp here.

Sheffield United 1-1 Newcastle (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Sheffield United have arguably been the pick of the newly-promoted clubs in 2023/24 so far, though the bar is admittedly set very low. They put up a fight against Man City, were unlucky not to defeat Everton and would have toppled Spurs but for 90+8 and 90+10 sucker punches. They must react well to that defeat and take heart from the previous 97 minutes of competent, Premier League-class football. Newcastle haven't settled into 2023/24 yet and have scored just two goals from open play in five matches across all competitions since the opening day. This could be an opportunity for the Blades to frustrate another solid side.

