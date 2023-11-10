Nine-man Tottenham were punished by Chelsea, Liverpool's blushes were spared against Luton thanks to a late Luis Diaz equaliser while Arsenal and Aston Villa were toppled by Newcastle and Sheffield United respectively.

Week 12 will thrust Chelsea back into the spotlight as they face Manchester City on Super Sunday, while Tottenham kick-start the round with a trip to take on Wolves.

Manchester United may be in a general state of turmoil across the board, but they have won three of their last four Premier League encounters and will be determined to polish off Luton at Old Trafford to raise hopes in the North West.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Premier League predictions for Week 12 of 2023/24.

Premier League predictions 2023/24 – Week 12

We run through our hottest predictions ahead of Week 12 in the Premier League 2023/24 season in our video guide.

Watch the video at the top of this page to find out who we're tipping for victories this week.

