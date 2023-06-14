All 380 games will be pencilled into diaries this week, with inevitable excitement around who will face who in the opening weeks of the campaign.

It's time. Already. We go again. The Premier League has barely entered summer hibernation but we're already on the verge of discovering the fixtures for 2023/24.

Treble winners Manchester City will be determined to enjoy another silverware-laden season, Arsenal will hope to compete at the top once more, while Liverpool and Manchester United will hope to muscle in on the title race.

Newcastle, Brighton and Aston Villa will hope to carry their success into the new season, while Chelsea and Tottenham will hope new managers can propel them back up the table.

Fans of Premier League new boys Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town may be the most excited of all as they discover their first opponents back in the big time.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for when the Premier League 2023/24 fixtures will be released.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When time are the Premier League 2023/24 fixtures released?

The Premier League 2023/24 fixtures will be released at 9am on Thursday 15th June 2023.

It feels as though this season has barely ended given Manchester City's Champions League final victory at the weekend and the fact that international stars are still going.

However, before long, the carnival will kick-start again. The first game of the season is scheduled for Saturday 12th August though TV selections could see the opener moved to Friday night.

There will be a winter break this season in January 2024, and the show draws to a close on Sunday 19th May 2024.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.