Manchester United's simmering tensions must be shelved as they prepare to face Chelsea in the blockbuster pick of the round.

Aston Villa can leapfrog Manchester City as Jack Grealish returns to the Midlands, while league leaders Arsenal travel to face Luton at Kenilworth Road in a bid to maintain their title surge.

Amazon Prime Video will also broadcast the Boxing Day matches, to be spread across several days after Christmas, with plenty of football for fans to soak up in the coming weeks.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Presenters on Amazon Prime Video

Jeff Stelling – The former Soccer Saturday stalwart has found a new lease of life at the helm for Amazon.

Dan Walker – Walker returns to sports coverage after leaving BBC for Channel 5.

Gabby Logan – A mainstay of Amazon's football coverage over the last few seasons.

Pundits on Amazon Prime Video

Thierry Henry – The former Arsenal striker is the current boss of the France Under 21s team.

Patrice Evra – A popular figure across several sports channels, the former Manchester United defender is reporting for duty.

Alan Shearer – The Premier League's record goalscorer will feature on Amazon's coverage.

Michael Owen – A familiar face from TNT Sports' coverage.

Eni Aluko – The ex-Chelsea star is back on the sofa this week.

Roberto Martinez – Current head coach of the Portuguese national team.

Jermain Defoe – Retired from football in 2022 following a brief return to Sunderland.

Stuart Pearce – The former England favourite is most commonly heard on talkSPORT.

Dion Dublin – A regular across BBC football shows – and Cash in the Attic, of course!

Tim Sherwood – Out of management since he left Aston Villa in 2015.

Siobhan Chamberlain – Former England goalkeeper with 50 caps to her name.

Nedum Onuoha – The ex-Man City defender will feature in the line-up.

Ally McCoist

Jon Champion

Clive Tyldesley

Robyn Cowen

Jim Rosenthal

Guy Mowbray

Premier League matches on Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 5th December

Wolves v Burnley (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Luton v Arsenal (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 6th December

Brighton v Brentford (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Fulham v Nottingham Forest (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sheffield United v Liverpool (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Aston Villa v Manchester City (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Manchester United v Chelsea (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Thursday 7th December

Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 26th December

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Bournemouth v Fulham (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sheffield United v Luton (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Burnley v Liverpool (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Manchester United v Aston Villa (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 27th December

Brentford v Wolves (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Everton v Manchester City (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Thursday 28th December

Brighton v Tottenham (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal v West Ham (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.