Amazon Prime Video presenters: Full list of Premier League commentators and pundits
A full list of presenters, commentators and pundits set to feature on Amazon Prime Video's coverage of the Premier League in 2023/24.
Festive football starts here with Amazon Prime Video. A full midweek round of Premier League games will be shown on the platform this week.
Jeff Stelling, Dan Walker and Gabby Logan will head up coverage of all 10 top flight games across the next few days with plenty for fans to chew over.
Manchester United's simmering tensions must be shelved as they prepare to face Chelsea in the blockbuster pick of the round.
Aston Villa can leapfrog Manchester City as Jack Grealish returns to the Midlands, while league leaders Arsenal travel to face Luton at Kenilworth Road in a bid to maintain their title surge.
Amazon Prime Video will also broadcast the Boxing Day matches, to be spread across several days after Christmas, with plenty of football for fans to soak up in the coming weeks.
Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time
Presenters on Amazon Prime Video
- Jeff Stelling – The former Soccer Saturday stalwart has found a new lease of life at the helm for Amazon.
- Dan Walker – Walker returns to sports coverage after leaving BBC for Channel 5.
- Gabby Logan – A mainstay of Amazon's football coverage over the last few seasons.
Pundits on Amazon Prime Video
- Thierry Henry – The former Arsenal striker is the current boss of the France Under 21s team.
- Patrice Evra – A popular figure across several sports channels, the former Manchester United defender is reporting for duty.
- Alan Shearer – The Premier League's record goalscorer will feature on Amazon's coverage.
- Michael Owen – A familiar face from TNT Sports' coverage.
- Eni Aluko – The ex-Chelsea star is back on the sofa this week.
- Roberto Martinez – Current head coach of the Portuguese national team.
- Jermain Defoe – Retired from football in 2022 following a brief return to Sunderland.
- Stuart Pearce – The former England favourite is most commonly heard on talkSPORT.
- Dion Dublin – A regular across BBC football shows – and Cash in the Attic, of course!
- Tim Sherwood – Out of management since he left Aston Villa in 2015.
- Siobhan Chamberlain – Former England goalkeeper with 50 caps to her name.
- Nedum Onuoha – The ex-Man City defender will feature in the line-up.
Commentators on Amazon Prime Video
- Ally McCoist
- Jon Champion
- Clive Tyldesley
- Robyn Cowen
- Jim Rosenthal
- Guy Mowbray
Premier League matches on Amazon Prime Video
Tuesday 5th December
Wolves v Burnley (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Luton v Arsenal (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wednesday 6th December
Brighton v Brentford (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Fulham v Nottingham Forest (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sheffield United v Liverpool (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Aston Villa v Manchester City (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Manchester United v Chelsea (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Thursday 7th December
Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Tuesday 26th December
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Bournemouth v Fulham (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sheffield United v Luton (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Burnley v Liverpool (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Manchester United v Aston Villa (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wednesday 27th December
Brentford v Wolves (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Everton v Manchester City (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Thursday 28th December
Brighton v Tottenham (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Arsenal v West Ham (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.