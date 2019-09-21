Premier League 2019/20 podcast: Week 6 preview – including Chelsea v Liverpool and Leicester v Tottenham
RadioTimes.com previews Week 6 of Premier League action on TV
The Premier League stepped up a gear last weekend as Manchester City fell to Norwich and Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table.
The Reds are back on TV this weekend and RadioTimes.com has previewed all of the upcoming games on the box in the latest podcast.
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge to round off Super Sunday with a bang, and in-form Tammy Abraham will be desperate to continue his blazing run of form.
Liverpool – fresh from a bruising 2-0 defeat at Napoli – will hope to pick where they left off in the top flight after winning their first five matches.
Elsewhere, Tottenham travel to Leicester, West Ham host Manchester United and Newcastle take on Brighton.
More like this
The weekend starts early with Friday Night Football as Southampton and Bournemouth lock horns.
Michael and Lee will also bring their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 6.
You can listen to the RadioTimes.com podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including iTunes, Google and Spotify.