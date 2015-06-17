Arsenal play fellow London club West Ham and Manchester City are away at West Brom. Newly promoted sides Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City play Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace respectively.

Rounding off the opening weekend fixtures are Leicester City v Sunderland and new Newcastle United manager Steve McLaren hosting Southampton.

Looking ahead to the Christmas period, Arsenal will play Manchester City on 19th December while Manchester United will play Chelsea on 28th December.

All these fixtures are subject to change, as Sky Sports and BT Sport divide up their share of live televised football. The first live TV fixtures are typically confirmed in July.

See the full list of fixtures below

8th August 2015

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Arsenal v West Ham United

Chelsea v Swansea City

Everton v Watford

Leicester City v Sunderland

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Southampton

Norwich City v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

15th August 2015

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Manchester City v Chelsea

Southampton v Everton

Sunderland v Norwich City

Swansea City v Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City

Watford v West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United v Leicester City

22nd August 2015

Arsenal v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Manchester City

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Norwich City v Stoke City

Sunderland v Swansea City

Watford v Southampton

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea

West Ham United v Bournemouth

29th August 2015

Bournemouth v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Sunderland

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester City v Watford

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Southampton v Norwich City

Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

12th September 2015

Arsenal v Stoke City

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v Chelsea

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Liverpool

Norwich City v Bournemouth

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

Watford v Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

West Ham United v Newcastle United

19th September 2015

Bournemouth v Sunderland

Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion

Chelsea v Arsenal

Liverpool v Norwich City

Manchester City v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Watford

Southampton v Manchester United

Stoke City v Leicester City

Swansea City v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

26th September 2015

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Southampton v Swansea City

Stoke City v Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion v Everton

West Ham United v Norwich City

3rd October 2015

Bournemouth v Watford

Arsenal v Manchester United

Aston Villa v Stoke City

Chelsea v Southampton

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

Everton v Liverpool

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Norwich City v Leicester City

Sunderland v West Ham United

Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur

17th October 2015

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Norwich City

Southampton v Leicester City

Swansea City v Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Watford v Arsenal

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland

24th October 2015

Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v Swansea City

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester United v Manchester City

Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion

Stoke City v Watford

Sunderland v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Chelsea

31st October 2015

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Sunderland

Manchester City v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Stoke City

Southampton v Bournemouth

Swansea City v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Watford v West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

7th November 2015

Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Leicester City v Watford

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion

Norwich City v Swansea City

Stoke City v Chelsea

Sunderland v Southampton

West Ham United v Everton

21 November 2015

Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Everton v Aston Villa

Manchester City v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Southampton v Stoke City

Swansea City v Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Watford v Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

28th November 2015

Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v Watford

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Manchester United

Liverpool v Swansea City

Manchester City v Southampton

Norwich City v Arsenal

Sunderland v Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

5th December 2015

Arsenal v Sunderland

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Everton v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Aston Villa

Stoke City v Manchester City

Swansea City v Leicester City

Watford v Norwich City

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

12th December 2015

Bournemouth v Manchester United

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City v Swansea City

Norwich City v Everton

Sunderland v Watford

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Stoke City

19th December 2015

Arsenal v Manchester City

Chelsea v Sunderland

Everton v Leicester City

Manchester United v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Stoke City v Crystal Palace

Swansea City v West Ham United

Watford v Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth

26th December 2015

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Chelsea v Watford

Liverpool v Leicester City

Manchester City v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Everton

Southampton v Arsenal

Stoke City v Manchester United

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

28th December 2015

Arsenal v Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Swansea City

Everton v Stoke City

Leicester City v Manchester City

Manchester United v Chelsea

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Sunderland v Liverpool

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Southampton

2nd January 2016

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Swansea City

Norwich City v Southampton

Sunderland v Aston Villa

Watford v Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City

West Ham United v Liverpool

12th January 2016

Bournemouth v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Arsenal

Swansea City v Sunderland

13th January 2016

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City v Everton

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Southampton v Watford

Stoke City v Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

16th January 2016

Bournemouth v Norwich City

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion

Stoke City v Arsenal

Swansea City v Watford

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

23rd January 2016

Arsenal v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Swansea City

Leicester City v Stoke City

Manchester United v Southampton

Norwich City v Liverpool

Sunderland v Bournemouth

Watford v Newcastle United

West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Manchester City

2nd February 2016

Arsenal v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

Leicester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Stoke City

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland v Manchester City

Watford v Chelsea

West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City

West Ham United v Aston Villa

3rd February 2016

Everton v Newcastle United

6th February 2016

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Chelsea v Manchester United

Liverpool v Sunderland

Manchester City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion

Southampton v West Ham United

Stoke City v Everton

Swansea City v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

13th February 2016

Bournemouth v Stoke City

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Watford

Everton v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City v West Ham United

Sunderland v Manchester United

Swansea City v Southampton

27th February 2016

Leicester City v Norwich City

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester United v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Southampton v Chelsea

Stoke City v Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City

Watford v Bournemouth

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Sunderland

1st March 2016

Bournemouth v Southampton

Arsenal v Swansea City

Aston Villa v Everton

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Watford

Norwich City v Chelsea

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

2nd March 2016

Stoke City v Newcastle United

5th March 2016

Chelsea v Stoke City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham United

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Southampton v Sunderland

Swansea City v Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Watford v Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United

12th March 2016

Bournemouth v Swansea City

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Manchester City

Stoke City v Southampton

Sunderland v Everton

West Ham United v Watford

19th March 2016

Chelsea v West Ham United

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Everton v Arsenal

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Sunderland

Southampton v Liverpool

Swansea City v Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth

Watford v Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City

2nd April 2016

Bournemouth v Manchester City

Arsenal v Watford

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Leicester City v Southampton

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Everton

Norwich City v Newcastle United

Stoke City v Swansea City

Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

9th April 2016

Aston Villa v Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Liverpool v Stoke City

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion

Southampton v Newcastle United

Sunderland v Leicester City

Swansea City v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Watford v Everton

West Ham United v Arsenal

16th April 2016

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Manchester City

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v West Ham United

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Swansea City

Norwich City v Sunderland

Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur

West Bromwich Albion v Watford

23rd April 2016

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester City v Swansea City

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Stoke City

Norwich City v Watford

Sunderland v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United v Manchester United

30th April 2016

Arsenal v Norwich City

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Manchester City

Stoke City v Sunderland

Swansea City v Liverpool

Watford v Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

7th May 2016

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v Watford

Manchester City v Arsenal

Norwich City v Manchester United

Sunderland v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

West Ham United v Swansea City

15th May 2016

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Leicester City

Everton v Norwich City

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v West Ham United

Swansea City v Manchester City

Watford v Sunderland

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool