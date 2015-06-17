Premier League 2015/16 football season fixture list revealed
Champions Chelsea begin their season against Swansea City while Manchester United play Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League champions Chelsea will kick off the 2015/16 season at home to Swansea City according to the league fixtures list released today.
Manchester United play Tottenham Hotspur in the stand-out tie of the opening weekend, while Liverpool begin the year away at Stoke, after losing 6-1 to the side on the final day of the 2014/15 season.
Arsenal play fellow London club West Ham and Manchester City are away at West Brom. Newly promoted sides Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City play Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace respectively.
Rounding off the opening weekend fixtures are Leicester City v Sunderland and new Newcastle United manager Steve McLaren hosting Southampton.
Looking ahead to the Christmas period, Arsenal will play Manchester City on 19th December while Manchester United will play Chelsea on 28th December.
All these fixtures are subject to change, as Sky Sports and BT Sport divide up their share of live televised football. The first live TV fixtures are typically confirmed in July.
See the full list of fixtures below
8th August 2015
Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v West Ham United
Chelsea v Swansea City
Everton v Watford
Leicester City v Sunderland
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Southampton
Norwich City v Crystal Palace
Stoke City v Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
15th August 2015
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Liverpool v Bournemouth
Manchester City v Chelsea
Southampton v Everton
Sunderland v Norwich City
Swansea City v Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City
Watford v West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United v Leicester City
22nd August 2015
Arsenal v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Manchester City
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Norwich City v Stoke City
Sunderland v Swansea City
Watford v Southampton
West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea
West Ham United v Bournemouth
29th August 2015
Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Sunderland
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester City v Watford
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Norwich City
Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
12th September 2015
Arsenal v Stoke City
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v Chelsea
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Liverpool
Norwich City v Bournemouth
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
Watford v Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
West Ham United v Newcastle United
19th September 2015
Bournemouth v Sunderland
Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion
Chelsea v Arsenal
Liverpool v Norwich City
Manchester City v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Watford
Southampton v Manchester United
Stoke City v Leicester City
Swansea City v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
26th September 2015
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Southampton v Swansea City
Stoke City v Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Bromwich Albion v Everton
West Ham United v Norwich City
3rd October 2015
Bournemouth v Watford
Arsenal v Manchester United
Aston Villa v Stoke City
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
Everton v Liverpool
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Norwich City v Leicester City
Sunderland v West Ham United
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur
17th October 2015
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Southampton v Leicester City
Swansea City v Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Watford v Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland
24th October 2015
Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v Swansea City
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester United v Manchester City
Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion
Stoke City v Watford
Sunderland v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Chelsea
31st October 2015
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Sunderland
Manchester City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Stoke City
Southampton v Bournemouth
Swansea City v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
Watford v West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
7th November 2015
Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Leicester City v Watford
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion
Norwich City v Swansea City
Stoke City v Chelsea
Sunderland v Southampton
West Ham United v Everton
21 November 2015
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
Everton v Aston Villa
Manchester City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Southampton v Stoke City
Swansea City v Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Watford v Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
28th November 2015
Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Watford
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Manchester United
Liverpool v Swansea City
Manchester City v Southampton
Norwich City v Arsenal
Sunderland v Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
5th December 2015
Arsenal v Sunderland
Chelsea v Bournemouth
Everton v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Aston Villa
Stoke City v Manchester City
Swansea City v Leicester City
Watford v Norwich City
West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
12th December 2015
Bournemouth v Manchester United
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City v Swansea City
Norwich City v Everton
Sunderland v Watford
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Stoke City
19th December 2015
Arsenal v Manchester City
Chelsea v Sunderland
Everton v Leicester City
Manchester United v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
Stoke City v Crystal Palace
Swansea City v West Ham United
Watford v Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth
26th December 2015
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Chelsea v Watford
Liverpool v Leicester City
Manchester City v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Stoke City v Manchester United
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
28th December 2015
Arsenal v Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Swansea City
Everton v Stoke City
Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Chelsea
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Sunderland v Liverpool
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Southampton
2nd January 2016
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Swansea City
Norwich City v Southampton
Sunderland v Aston Villa
Watford v Manchester City
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City
West Ham United v Liverpool
12th January 2016
Bournemouth v West Ham United
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Arsenal
Swansea City v Sunderland
13th January 2016
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City v Everton
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Southampton v Watford
Stoke City v Norwich City
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
16th January 2016
Bournemouth v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
Stoke City v Arsenal
Swansea City v Watford
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
23rd January 2016
Arsenal v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v Swansea City
Leicester City v Stoke City
Manchester United v Southampton
Norwich City v Liverpool
Sunderland v Bournemouth
Watford v Newcastle United
West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Manchester City
2nd February 2016
Arsenal v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
Leicester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Stoke City
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunderland v Manchester City
Watford v Chelsea
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City
West Ham United v Aston Villa
3rd February 2016
Everton v Newcastle United
6th February 2016
Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Chelsea v Manchester United
Liverpool v Sunderland
Manchester City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion
Southampton v West Ham United
Stoke City v Everton
Swansea City v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
13th February 2016
Bournemouth v Stoke City
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Watford
Everton v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City v West Ham United
Sunderland v Manchester United
Swansea City v Southampton
27th February 2016
Leicester City v Norwich City
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester United v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Southampton v Chelsea
Stoke City v Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City
Watford v Bournemouth
West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Sunderland
1st March 2016
Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Swansea City
Aston Villa v Everton
Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Watford
Norwich City v Chelsea
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
2nd March 2016
Stoke City v Newcastle United
5th March 2016
Chelsea v Stoke City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham United
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Bournemouth
Southampton v Sunderland
Swansea City v Norwich City
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
Watford v Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United
12th March 2016
Bournemouth v Swansea City
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Manchester City
Stoke City v Southampton
Sunderland v Everton
West Ham United v Watford
19th March 2016
Chelsea v West Ham United
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Arsenal
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Sunderland
Southampton v Liverpool
Swansea City v Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth
Watford v Stoke City
West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City
2nd April 2016
Bournemouth v Manchester City
Arsenal v Watford
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Everton
Norwich City v Newcastle United
Stoke City v Swansea City
Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
9th April 2016
Aston Villa v Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
Liverpool v Stoke City
Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion
Southampton v Newcastle United
Sunderland v Leicester City
Swansea City v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
Watford v Everton
West Ham United v Arsenal
16th April 2016
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Manchester City
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v West Ham United
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Swansea City
Norwich City v Sunderland
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion v Watford
23rd April 2016
Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester City v Swansea City
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Stoke City
Norwich City v Watford
Sunderland v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United v Manchester United
30th April 2016
Arsenal v Norwich City
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Manchester City
Stoke City v Sunderland
Swansea City v Liverpool
Watford v Aston Villa
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United
7th May 2016
Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Watford
Manchester City v Arsenal
Norwich City v Manchester United
Sunderland v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
West Ham United v Swansea City
15th May 2016
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester City
Everton v Norwich City
Manchester United v Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Stoke City v West Ham United
Swansea City v Manchester City
Watford v Sunderland
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool