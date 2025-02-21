Chloe Kelly has been named as a late replacement for Arsenal teammate Beth Mead, while Man Utd's Ella Toone and Chelsea's Lauren James are back in the squad after injury issues and Nikita Parris has been called up for the first time since 2022 after impressing for Brighton in the Women's Super League.

Belgium and Spain, who England are set to host at Wembley on Tuesday in a rerun of the 2023 World Cup final, look the real competition in Group A3, but the focus on Friday will be on securing all three points in the Algarve.

Portugal went through the whole of 2024 unbeaten, booking their place at Euro 2025 through December's qualification play-offs, but are 18 places below the Lionesses in the FIFA Rankings and have a dismal record in the Nations League – losing five of their six games in the 2023/24 campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal women v England women on TV and online.

When is Portugal women v England women?

Portugal women v England women will take place on Friday 21st February 2025.

Portugal women v England women kick-off time

Portugal women v England women will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Portugal women v England women on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Portugal women v England women online

You can also live stream Portugal women v England women online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Portugal women v England women on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

