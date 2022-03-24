The Estádio do Dragão in Porto will play host to the clash between Portugal and Turkey in the World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday night.

Portugal are one defeat away from missing what looks likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup but the beauty of the play-offs is that their fate remains in their own hands.

The chance to face either Italy or North Macedonia for a place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup is on the line so it promises to be a tense evening.

A 2-1 defeat to Serbia in the final round of fixtures meant Portugal finished behind the Eastern European side in World Cup European Qualification Group A while despite taking 21 points from 10 games, Turkey finished second to the Netherlands in Group G.

Things have not always clicked for the hosts under Fernando Santos but it is vital that they do on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v Turkey on TV and online.

When is Portugal v Turkey?

Portugal v Turkey will take place on Thursday 24th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Portugal v Turkey will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup Qualifiers taking place this week including Wales v Austria on Thursday.

What TV channel is Portugal v Turkey on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Portugal v Turkey online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Portugal v Turkey team news

Portugal predicted XI: Patrício; Dalot, Fonte, Inacio, Guerrero; Silva, Vitinha, Moutinho, Jota; Ronaldo, Félix

Turkey predicted XI: Çakir; Çelik, Demiral, Söyüncü, Erkin; Kökçü, Özdemir; Ömür, Calhanoglu, Aktürkoglu; Yilmaz

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Portugal v Turkey odds

Our prediction: Portugal v Turkey

Portugal have no shortage of attacking talent available to them, it's just going to be about Santos finding the right combination and balance.

They'll have to be particularly careful of the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Burak Yilmaz but with so much on the line, it seems more likely we'll see a cagey affair than a shootout.

Ultimately, however, this feels like just the sort of occasion in which Ronaldo usually makes his presence felt.

Our prediction: Portugal 2-1 Turkey (17/2 at Bet365)

