That means the Scots will be in with a chance of reaching the Nations League finals for the first time as they look to move on from their disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, which saw them finish bottom of their group.

Clarke has not shied away from shuffling his pack and handed three players – Rangers youngster Connor Barron, Sassuolo defender Josh Doig and Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken – a first call-up as he looks to add fresh blood.

Scotland will certainly be tested on Sunday night against a Portugal team packed full of big-name stars, including Ronaldo, who made it clear he is not considering retiring from international football ahead of the international break.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v Scotland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Portugal v Scotland?

Portugal v Scotland will take place on Sunday 8th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Portugal v Scotland kick-off time

Portugal v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Portugal v Scotland on?

Portugal v Scotland will be shown live on ITV4 with live coverage from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Portugal v Scotland online

You can also live stream Portugal v Scotland online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Portugal v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Portugal v Scotland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Portugal (2/9) Draw (9/2) Scotland (14/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.