Kenny Jackett’s men are currently sitting just outside the automatic promotion places in League One and have already dispatched Harrogate Town, Altrincham, Fleetwood Town and Barnsley in their cup run so far.

Arsenal have beaten Leeds United and Bourneouth to reach this stage of the competition but come into the match on the back of a shock Europa League exit at the hands of Olympiakos - so are the 13-time FA Cup winners vulnerable to an upset here?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Portsmouth v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Portsmouth v Arsenal?

Portsmouth v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 3rd March 2020.

What channel is Portsmouth v Arsenal?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Portsmouth v Arsenal

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Neutral fans will surely have their fingers crossed for a surprise here, willing Portsmouth to roll back the years and stun an Arsenal side that has looked decidedly fragile at times this season.

However, the Gunners are FA Cup specialists and Mikel Arteta has a squad packed full of young talent with a point to prove as they look to stake their claims for regular starting berths.

The longer Pompey can shut out their Premier League opponents, the more nervous the travelling support will get but Arsenal should have enough firepower to progress - even if the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are given the night off.

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-3 Arsenal