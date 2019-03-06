Roma teenager Nicolo Zaniolo announced himself on club football’s biggest stage when he scored both goals to down Porto at Stadio Olimpico.

The 19-year-old star is making waves in Rome and will be keen to finish off Porto on their own turf.

Porto were enjoying an 18-game unbeaten home record until they lost O Classico to fierce rivals Benfica at the weekend.

Roma are also coming off the back of a big derby defeat after being toppled 3-0 by Lazio on Saturday

Roma are also coming off the back of a big derby defeat after being toppled 3-0 by Lazio on Saturday

What time is the Porto v Roma game?

Porto v Roma will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 5th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Porto v Roma

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 4K UHD.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Roma reached the semi-finals last year and know how to navigate tricky ties on the way to success.

However, Porto are a formidable presence at home despite their Benfica loss.

While the masses are likely to tune into PSG v Manchester United, this game could be one of the most hotly-contested battles of the round.

Porto have the quality and resilience to secure a victory, and this tie could easily boil down to penalties…

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Roma (Porto to win on penalties)

