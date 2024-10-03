What channel is Porto v Man Utd Europa League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

United were held to a 1-1 draw against FC Twente in their first game at Old Trafford and they’ve had a dismal start to the season under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United travel to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday night with the Red Devils hoping to secure their first win in the competition this season.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 against Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League and although Bruno Fernandes’s red card affected the game, Spurs were dominating before his challenge on James Maddison. The defeat has left United 13th in the table and four points above the bottom three.

Thursday’s clash at Porto – as well as their Premier League showdown against Aston Villa this weekend – could be crucial in deciding whether Ten Hag keeps his job at Old Trafford. After the Spurs defeat, the Dutchman insisted he wasn’t thinking about being sacked – however, the pressure is certainly mounting on the 54-year-old, who signed a new contract in the summer.

Porto have impressed in the Portuguese Primeira Liga by winning six and losing one of their seven outings, but it didn’t go to plan in their Europa League opener as they lost 3-2 at Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt. Vitor Bruno’s men will be hoping to kick United while they’re down and secure an impressive victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Porto v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Porto v Man Utd?

Porto v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 3rd October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Porto v Man Utd kick-off time

Porto v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Porto v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Porto v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Porto v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

