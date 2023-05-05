Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, the two teams with the division's biggest budgets, were the pre-season favourites but Argyle are top of the league ahead of the final day and have already been promoted.

Plymouth Argyle can cap off a remarkable season by winning the League One title on Sunday.

A win against Port Vale would guarantee Steven Schumacher's side the title, but anything less will open the door for Ipswich to pinch it from them in dramatic fashion.

The Pilgrims were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Home Park but this looks like a good time to face their hosts.

Vale's safety is already confirmed and they're yet to appoint a permanent replacement for sacked manager Darrell Clarke, with caretaker boss Andy Crosby set to take charge again on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Plymouth on TV and online.

When is Port Vale v Plymouth?

Port Vale v Plymouth will take place on Sunday 7th May 2023.

Port Vale v Plymouth kick-off time

Port Vale v Plymouth will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Plymouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for TV broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Port Vale v Plymouth online

This game will be shown on the clubs' streaming platforms. Check out the official iFollow website for Port Vale and Plymouth's own Argyle TV to watch the match live.

Listen to Port Vale v Plymouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Stoke and BBC Radio Devon.

BBC Radio Stoke and BBC Radio Devon are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via some TV packages but local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game on BBC Radio Stoke and BBC Radio Devon online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Port Vale v Plymouth odds

Port Vale (16/5) Draw (14/5) Plymouth (3/4)

