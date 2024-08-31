Port Vale boss Moore is under pressure to secure an instant return to the third tier of English football, and much-improved performances are required - with his side failing to find the back of the net in their last two league outings.

Doncaster are also looking to recover from a hefty defeat in their most recent fixture, although a 3-0 loss to Premier League outfit Everton in the Carabao Cup second round can be excused.

Grant McCann's team, who reached the League Two play-offs last term, have made a strong start in their latest bid to earn promotion, with six points on the board from their three games.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Doncaster on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Port Vale v Doncaster?

Port Vale v Doncaster will take place on Saturday 31st August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Port Vale v Doncaster kick-off time

Port Vale v Doncaster will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Doncaster on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Port Vale v Doncaster online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Port Vale v Doncaster on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Stoke and BBC Radio Sheffield.

BBC Radio Stoke is available on DAB radio, FM 94.6 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Port Vale v Doncaster odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Port Vale (17/19) Draw (21/10) Doncaster (17/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.