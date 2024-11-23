Port Vale's bid to bounce back to League One at the first time of asking got off to a slow start, but Darren Moore is now getting a tune out of his side, with six wins from their last seven outings.

Crewe, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last seven and seeking back-to-back victories after registering a 2-0 win against Notts County last weekend.

The hosts could have the edge, as they are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Crewe and have not conceded to their rivals in five successive games in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Crewe on TV and online.

When is Port Vale v Crewe?

Port Vale v Crewe will take place on Monday 25th November 2024.

Port Vale v Crewe kick-off time

Port Vale v Crewe will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Crewe on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Port Vale v Crewe online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Port Vale v Crewe on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

