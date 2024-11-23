What channel is Port Vale v Crewe League Two match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Port Vale v Crewe in League Two, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra will be battling for local bragging rights as well as crucial points in the League Two promotion race when they meet under the Monday night lights.
The Valiants head into the crunch clash at the top of the table after bagging 33 points from their opening 16 matches, and the Alex were the best of the rest heading into this round of fixtures with five fewer points on the board but boasting a game in hand.
Port Vale's bid to bounce back to League One at the first time of asking got off to a slow start, but Darren Moore is now getting a tune out of his side, with six wins from their last seven outings.
Crewe, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last seven and seeking back-to-back victories after registering a 2-0 win against Notts County last weekend.
The hosts could have the edge, as they are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Crewe and have not conceded to their rivals in five successive games in all competitions.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Crewe on TV and online.
When is Port Vale v Crewe?
Port Vale v Crewe will take place on Monday 25th November 2024.
Port Vale v Crewe kick-off time
Port Vale v Crewe will kick off at 8pm.
What TV channel is Port Vale v Crewe on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
How to live stream Port Vale v Crewe online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Listen to Port Vale v Crewe on radio
You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.
talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.
Port Vale v Crewe odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Port Vale (5/6) Draw (9/4) Crewe (7/2)*
