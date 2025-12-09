Bradford City head to League One bottom-club Port Vale on Tuesday evening, aiming to keep the pressure on leaders Cardiff City.

The Bantams' 1-0 win away at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday was enough to keep them within a point of the Bluebirds, who are away at third-place Stevenage this evening.

Their hosts will have renewed confidence after starting December with back-to-back wins – putting five past Barnsley in the EFL Trophy and then beating Bristol Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup.

Darren Moore will hope that can be the catalyst for an upturn in their form in League One. Port Vale after losing five of their last six league games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Bradford City on TV and online.

When is Port Vale v Bradford City?

Port Vale v Bradford City will take place on Tuesday 9th December 2025.

Port Vale v Bradford City kick-off time

Port Vale v Bradford City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Bradford City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Port Vale v Bradford City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Port Vale v Bradford City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Port Vale v Bradford City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Port Vale (15/8) Draw (9/4) Bradford City (29/20)*

