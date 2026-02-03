League One relegation rivals Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon face off at Vale Park on Tuesday evening.

atoms.adSlot.adLabel

The pair were scheduled to meet a week ago but the original fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Port Vale face an uphill battle in their quest for third-tier survival – they are bottom of the table and 10 points adrift of safety.

The Dons are better placed, sitting 17th in League One, but are still part of the relegation battle.

A four-game winless run, including three defeats, has left them just a point above the drop zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v AFC Wimbledon on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Port Vale v AFC Wimbledon?

Port Vale v AFC Wimbledon will take place on Tuesday 3rd February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Port Vale v AFC Wimbledon kick-off time

Port Vale v AFC Wimbledon will kick off at 7pm.

atoms.consentPlaceholder.headingText atoms.consentPlaceholder.consentOrPay.bodyText atoms.consentPlaceholder.consentOrPay.buttonText

What TV channel is Port Vale v AFC Wimbledon on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Port Vale v AFC Wimbledon online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Port Vale v AFC Wimbledon on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Port Vale v AFC Wimbledon odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Port Vale (23/20) Draw (2/1) AFC Wimbledon (12/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

atoms.adSlot.adLabel

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.