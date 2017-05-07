During the broadcast, Stelling – and his tense co-commentators – experienced sheer ecstasy as 18-year-old substitute Devante Rodney slid in two late goals to give his team a chance of staying up.

SCENES! Hartlepool take the lead against Doncaster, which means as it stands they stay up! Jeff can't believe it! https://t.co/xz7gs21HD4 — Soccer Saturday ⚽️ (@SoccerSaturday) May 6, 2017

But the joy didn't last long. No sooner had Hartlepool given themselves a fighting chance, then Newport struck back with a late winner that ensured the final spot in the division belonged to them. Hartlepool were relegated out of the Football League for the first time since 1921 – and Stelling's crestfallen face said it all...

EVEN MORE SCENES! @NewportCounty have taken the lead which means THEY are staying up and Hartlepool are going down! https://t.co/lw3JmnpVH7 — Soccer Saturday ⚽️ (@SoccerSaturday) May 6, 2017

Advertisement

Poor Jeff. We hope someone gave him a hug when they came off air.