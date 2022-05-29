Robert Page's side do not yet know who they'll be coming up against in that match on Sunday – with Scotland set to face Ukraine on Wednesday – but what is clear is that victory would see them qualify for their first World Cup since 1958.

Wales travel to Wroclaw to take on Poland in the first in a new round of Nations League fixtures but Wednesday evening's game is likely to feel like little more than just a warm-up for their World Cup qualifiers play-off on the weekend.

Poland secured their place at Qatar 2022 with a 2-0 victory over Sweden back in March and should offer Wales a stern test in the first fixture in Nations League Group A4.

Belgium and Netherlands, who play in Brussels on Friday, are the other two sides drawn alongside them in League A's lowest group.

The presence of those two big hitters means that Poland will be determined to get their campaign off to a winning start while you feel Wales would be more interested in ensuring they head into Sunday's mammoth tie with some momentum.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Poland v Wales on TV and online.

When is Poland v Wales?

Poland v Wales will take place on Wednesday 1st June 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Poland v Wales will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous World Cup Qualifiers taking place this week including Hungary v England on Saturday.

What TV channel is Poland v Wales on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 4:50pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Poland v Wales online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Poland v Wales team news

Poland predicted XI: Szczesny, Cash, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszynski; Zielinski, Bielik, Klich; Grosicki, Lewandowski, Frankowski

Wales predicted XI: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, Mepham; Norrington-Davies, Allen, Morrell, Neco Williams; Wilson; Moore, Bale

Poland v Wales odds

Our prediction: Poland v Wales

There's likely to be a strangely anti-climactic feel to the opening game of Nations League Group A4 given the size of Wales' next game.

Even so, Page will know an important balance has to be found between ensuring some key players are protected for Sunday's game and his side builds some momentum.

Poland, on the other hand, have already won their World Cup qualifiers play-off but will know that with Netherlands and Belgium in the group, winning their games against Wales will be vital.

It should be an entertaining watch with both teams feeling as though the pressure is off a little, so expect a high-scoring game – though it is hard to separate the sides.

Our prediction: Poland 2-2 Wales (16/1 at Bet365)

