That result sums up what has been a frustrating Nations League campaign for Steve Clarke's side, who took nothing from trips away at Croatia and Portugal despite taking the lead in both.

They'll head to Warsaw hoping to make it a trip to remember for the Tartan Army and close out a year that began with so much hope but has failed to deliver - with the Scots exiting Euro 2024 at the group stages.

Their hosts suffered the same fate out in Germany, and have had their own difficulties during the 2024 Nations League as they, too, build up toward next year's World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

As Scotland know only too well from their last meeting, the Poles will give up opportunities but can hurt teams going forward, which should make Monday's clash an entertaining affair.

When is Poland v Scotland?

Poland v Scotland will take place on Monday 18th November 2024.

Poland v Scotland kick-off time

Poland v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Poland v Scotland on?

Unfortunately, Poland v Scotland has not been selected for live TV broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Poland v Scotland online

Fans can watch Poland v Scotland live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel for free.

Viaplay have confirmed that a host of other Nations League games this weekend, including Croatia v Portugal on Monday, will also be broadcast.

Listen to Poland v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

