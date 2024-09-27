However, Luton had a slow start to life back in the second flight as they lost three of their first four outings.

Luton, who find themselves in 15th, have turned it around in the last couple of weeks, with Edwards's side winning at Millwall before beating Sheffield Wednesday at home - and they'll fancy their chances of getting another three points on the board on Friday against Plymouth.

Wayne Rooney has guided his side to just one win since taking over earlier this year, with Plymouth losing three and drawing two of their other outings.

More like this

Plymouth, who are 20th in the table, have conceded the fifth-most goals in the Championship so far this season, and Rooney will be hoping his side can keep Luton out as they look to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth v Luton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Plymouth v Luton?

Plymouth v Luton will take place on Friday 27th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Plymouth v Luton kick-off time

Plymouth v Luton will kick off at 8pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Plymouth v Luton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Plymouth v Luton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Plymouth v Luton odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Plymouth (3/1) Draw (13/5) Luton (17/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.