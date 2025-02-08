The Reds eased past Accrington last month, with a rotated team putting four past the League Two club at Anfield, and now have another relegation-battling EFL club standing in their way.

Though the Premier League leaders will arrive in Devon as the heavy favourites to progress to the fifth round, they will not want to underestimate their hosts. Argyle were good value for their Premier League scalp away at Brentford, defending hard before now-departed talisman Morgan Whittaker fired in a later winner, and they have started to turn the tide in the Championship under new boss Miron Muslic.

Muslic looks up to the Liverpool boss, who he has called a complete coach, and he is instilling a high-intensity style of his own at Argyle. He's admitted that his team can't match the visitors but has plans to make things very difficult for them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Plymouth v Liverpool?

Plymouth v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 9th February 2025.

Plymouth v Liverpool kick-off time

Plymouth v Liverpool will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Plymouth v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 2:15pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Plymouth v Liverpool online

You can also live stream Plymouth v Liverpool online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Plymouth v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

