Burnley are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions, though that record could have ended last time out if Sunderland's Wilson Isidor didn't miss his two penalty kicks at Turf Moor.

Burnley are looking for instant promotion back to the top flight, and their defensive record is keeping them in the title hunt.

Parker's men have conceded just nine goals in 27 Championship outings this season.

While Burnley are fighting for promotion, Plymouth are in a real fight to avoid relegation to League One.

Miron Muslić replaced Wayne Rooney earlier this month, and his side need a couple of wins to get out of the bottom three.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth v Burnley on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Plymouth v Burnley?

Plymouth v Burnley will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Plymouth v Burnley kick-off time

Plymouth v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Plymouth v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Plymouth v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Plymouth v Burnley odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Plymouth (5/1) Draw (5/2) Burnley (8/13)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.