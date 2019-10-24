Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enjoyed some success in Europe already, with four points from two Europa League outings.

They head to Belgrade on Thursday where Partizan will hope to inflict further pain on United's wavering season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Partizan v Man Utd game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is the Partizan v Man Utd game?

Partizan v Man Utd will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 24th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Partizan v Man Utd

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester United showed their mettle in the draw with Liverpool at the weekend but must now build on that to claim victory here.

United were held to a 0-0 draw at Alkmaar in their last Europa League outing – and travelling to Belgrade is certainly a tougher task.

Partizan will look to intimidate their opponents but may well give United enough respect for the visitors to dictate play.

This match could come down to how forceful United are going forward and marshalling the midfield.

They failed to record a single shot on target at Alkmaar and Solskjaer will need his men firing like they were last Sunday to stand a chance of victory here.

Advertisement

Prediction: Partizan 1-1 Man Utd