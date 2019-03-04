Their last fixture saw Craig Levein’s men downed 2-1 by Celtic following a last-minute winner from Odsonne Edouard in Neil Lennon’s first game back in charge of the Glasgow club.

The victor of Hearts and Partick Thistle will join Celtic and Inverness in the final four while Rangers and Aberdeen’s tie has gone to a replay.

Thistle – who sit bottom in the Championship – are aiming for the semi-finals for the first time since 2002 and they haven’t beaten Hearts in the Scottish Cup since the season they last lifted the trophy in 1921.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Partick Thistle v Hearts game on TV and online.

What time is the Partick Thistle v Hearts game?

Partick Thistle v Hearts will kick off at 7:05pm on Monday 4th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Partick Thistle v Hearts

Fans in Scotland can tune in to watch the game for free on the brand new BBC Scotland channel.

If you live elsewhere in the UK, you can access coverage on BBC iPlayer as well as on TV (Sky: 457, Freesat: 108, Virgin: 162).

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Thistle recently enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run in the Championship despite their perilous position.

However, Gary Caldwell’s side have lost their last two, conceding seven goals in the process, and Hearts will be determined to make their quality shine through.

Prediction: Partick Thistle 1-3 Hearts

