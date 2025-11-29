Palmeiras and Flamengo face off in an all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final on Saturday evening.

The 2025 champions of South America's elite club competition will be decided in front of 80,000 fans at the Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru.

The pair have been scrapping it out in Brazil's top tier this season, with Flamengo five points clear at the top, but put their domestic title aspirations aside this weekend.

Both have three Copa Libertadores triumphs to their name already, with the winner set to become the most successful Brazilian side in the competition's history.

If previous finals are anything to go by, Saturday's clash will not be short on drama or flair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Palmeiras v Flamengo on TV and online.

When is Palmeiras v Flamengo?

Palmeiras v Flamengo will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025.

Palmeiras v Flamengo kick-off time

Palmeiras v Flamengo will kick off at 9pm.

What TV channel is Palmeiras v Flamengo on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Three from 8:50pm.

How to live stream Palmeiras v Flamengo online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Palmeiras v Flamengo on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

