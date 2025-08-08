Man City kick things off against Wolves at Molineux next Saturday, and Guardiola will want to take advantage of his players' last on-pitch action before then – particularly as there have been plenty of personnel changes.

Palermo, who are part of the City Football Group, finished eighth in Serie B last term, so the visitors should see plenty of the ball on Saturday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Palermo v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Palermo v Man City?

Palermo v Man City will take place on Saturday 9th August 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Palermo v Man City kick-off time

Palermo v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Palermo v Man City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

However, fans can stream the game online via the club website with a subscription.

How to live stream Palermo v Man City online

Fans will be able to watch coverage of the game on CITY+, which requires a subscription.

CITY+ costs £4.99 per month or £34.99 for a year and is available on a range of devices, including smart TVs.

Is Palermo v Man City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.