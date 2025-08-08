What channel is Palermo v Man City pre-season friendly on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Palermo v Man City in pre-season, including TV channel, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Manchester City step up their preparations for the new Premier League campaign with a trip to face Palermo at the Renzo Barbera Stadium on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola's side have had a shortened pre-season after playing in the Club World Cup earlier in the summer but are now readying themselves for the start of the 2025/26 campaign, which is just a week away.
Man City kick things off against Wolves at Molineux next Saturday, and Guardiola will want to take advantage of his players' last on-pitch action before then – particularly as there have been plenty of personnel changes.
Palermo, who are part of the City Football Group, finished eighth in Serie B last term, so the visitors should see plenty of the ball on Saturday evening.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Palermo v Man City on TV and online.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
When is Palermo v Man City?
Palermo v Man City will take place on Saturday 9th August 2025.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Palermo v Man City kick-off time
Palermo v Man City will kick off at 8pm.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
What TV channel is Palermo v Man City on?
Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.
However, fans can stream the game online via the club website with a subscription.
How to live stream Palermo v Man City online
Fans will be able to watch coverage of the game on CITY+, which requires a subscription.
CITY+ costs £4.99 per month or £34.99 for a year and is available on a range of devices, including smart TVs.
Is Palermo v Man City on radio?
Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.