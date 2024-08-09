Oxford have been busy in the summer transfer window strengthening Des Buckingham's squad with 11 new faces through the door including experienced Championship performers Matt Phillips and Will Vaulks.

A strong second half to last season saw Norwich reach the Championship play-offs before losing to Leeds United in the semi-finals, and Canaries chiefs wasted no time in replacing boss David Wagner with Danish coach Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The £15 million sale of midfield maestro Gabriel Sara, selected in Championship team of the season for 2023/24, is a problem for Thorup to solve, although the defence has been strengthened by the signings of Ben Chrisene, José Córdoba and Callum Doyle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Oxford v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Oxford v Norwich?

Oxford v Norwich will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Oxford v Norwich kick-off time

Oxford v Norwich will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Oxford v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Oxford v Norwich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Oxford v Norwich on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Oxford and BBC Radio Norfolk.

BBC Radio Oxford is available on DAB radio, FM 95.2 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Norfolk is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz, 95.6 MHz and 104.4 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Oxford v Norwich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Oxford (19/10) Draw (13/5) Norwich (5/4)*

