Oxford boss Des Buckingham will want to see improvement at the back as his side have shipped nine goals in their last two, and he could take encouragement from the fact Millwall are not the most prolific team in the league.

The Lions have scored just 19 goals this season, although they are one of the Championship's form teams thanks to an eight-game unbeaten run that has propelled them to the fringes of the play-off race.

They were hoping to make it nine in midweek when they travelled to Portsmouth but that, ultimately, proved to be a wasted trip as the match was postponed because of a power failure at Fratton Park so Neil Harris's side should be fresh to face Oxford.

When is Oxford v Millwall?

Oxford v Millwall will take place on Saturday 30th November 2024.

Oxford v Millwall kick-off time

Oxford v Millwall will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Oxford v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Oxford v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Oxford v Millwall on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Oxford.

BBC Radio Oxford is available on DAB radio, FM 95.2 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

