Championship relegation rivals Oxford United and Derby County meet at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday as the second tier returns after the international break.

The pair steered clear of the drop in their first season after promotion from League One but have started slowly this term – each winning just one of their nine league games so far.

That all of Oxford's Championship defeats this season have been by one goal will both frustrate and offer hope to Gary Rowett.

There have been positives to take for Derby and John Eustace, too. The Rams have lost just one of their last six games but are struggling to land the killer blow.

The visitors have shown steel on the road in recent months, winning away at West Brom while earning draws at Ipswich and Wrexham, which will offer them hope ahead of Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Oxford v Derby on TV and online.

When is Oxford v Derby?

Oxford v Derby will take place on Saturday 18th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Oxford v Derby kick-off time

Oxford v Derby will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Oxford v Derby on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Oxford v Derby online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Oxford v Derby on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

