As a result, Arsenal – who played Olympiakos in the last round – have postponed their scheduled Premier League game against Manchester City which was due to go ahead tonight.

However, the Wolves game remains scheduled to take place.

Wolves will be determined to get the job done in a ruthless manner as they continue to make waves on the continental scene.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Olympiakos v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is Olympiakos v Wolves?

Olympiakos v Wolves will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 12th March 2020.

What channel is Olympiakos v Wolves?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Olympiakos v Wolves

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Wolves dispatched Espanyol in the first leg of the round of 32 with ease.

Diogo Jota has been in electric form with six goals and an assist in three games prior to a blank against Brighton.

Olympiakos may have been massively lifted by a raucous, intimidating home crowd and Wolves – for all they don't want the fixture to be played – will simply hope their class, their Premier League talent shines through.

Advertisement

Prediction: Olympiakos 1-2 Wolves