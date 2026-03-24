Notts County aim to continue their League Two promotion charge away at in-form Oldham Athletic on Tuesday evening.

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The Mags will leapfrog Cambridge United into the automatic promotion places with a victory at Boundary Park in the rearranged game, which was postponed in January due to a frozen pitch.

Martin Paterson's side make the trip north full of confidence after scoring nine goals in back-to-back victories but will come up against a team with plenty of momentum of their own.

Oldham are the form side in League Two, having won seven of their last eight games to rise up into the top half of the table.

The hosts are still nine points short of the play-offs but if they can make the most of their games in hand, they could make a late push for the top seven.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Oldham v Notts County on TV and online.

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When is Oldham v Notts County?

Oldham v Notts County will take place on Tuesday 24 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Oldham v Notts County kick-off time

Oldham v Notts County will kick off at 7:45pm.

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What TV channel is Oldham v Notts County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Oldham v Notts County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Oldham v Notts County on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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