The Gunners have been busy in the transfer market as they look to build on the progress made last term, when they narrowly missed out on the title to treble winners Man City, with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber expected to follow Kai Havertz, who has joined from Chelsea in a £65m deal, through the door.

But Arteta knows full well that time on the training pitch and a strong pre-season can be just as important as any new arrivals. The Spanish coach will be determined to make the most of the coming weeks to ensure his side are ready to hit the ground running when the Premier League gets underway in August.

Thursday's game against Nurnberg, who finished 14th in the German second tier last season, represents another opportunity to get some minutes in his players' legs and take their level up one more notch with the start of the new campaign on the horizon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nurnberg v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Nurnberg v Arsenal?

Nurnberg v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 13th July 2023.

Nurnberg v Arsenal kick-off time

Nurnberg v Arsenal will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Nurnberg v Arsenal on?

The game will not be on TV but fans will be able to watch it live on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app.

How to live stream Nurnberg v Arsenal online

You can live stream the match on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

A pre-season match pass, which includes coverage of the Gunners' next four friendlies, is available for £15.99 or fans can buy individual match passes for each game, which cost £4.99 ahead of time or £6.99 on match day.

