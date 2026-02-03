Notts County will look to extend their winning run to five games when they host Gillingham in League Two on Tuesday evening.

The pair were originally scheduled to meet at Meadow Park in January but the game was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Notts have been in fine form since, winning four on the bounce, to rise to fifth in the table – a point off the top three.

It's been an up-and-down start to the year for Gills, who have beaten relegation-threatened Newport and Harrogate but fell short against both Swindon and Bromley.

They'll get another shot at a promotion hopeful on Tuesday when they travel to Meadow Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Notts County v Gillingham on TV and online.

When is Notts County v Gillingham?

Notts County v Gillingham will take place on Tuesday 3rd February 2026.

Notts County v Gillingham kick-off time

Notts County v Gillingham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Notts County v Gillingham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Notts County v Gillingham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Notts County v Gillingham on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

